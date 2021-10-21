Global Gas Meter Market Report, History and Forecast 2018-2023, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

Report Name: “2018-2023 Global Gas Meter Consumption Market Report”.

Global Gas Meter market report offers forecast details assumed with the support of CAGR an appropriate set of assumptions and methodologies. The Gas Meter report studies the key player’s Profiles/Analysis, product insights, regional analysis insights, market types, and product application insights. The market has been qualified based on a comprehensive market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report provides a global analysis of Gas Meter Market data from 2018 to 2023.

Brief Overview of Gas Meter market:

“A gas meter is a specialized flow meter, used to measure the volume of fuel gases such as natural gas and propane. Gas meters are used at residential, commercial, and industrial buildings that consume fuel gas supplied by a gas utility. Gases are more difficult to measure than liquids, as measured volumes are highly affected by temperature and pressure. Gas meters measure a defined volume, regardless of the pressurized quantity or quality of the gas flowing through the meter. Temperature, pressure and heating value compensation must be made to measure actual amount and value of gas moving through a meter.The consumption volume of Gas Meter is related to downstream industries and United States economy.

As there will be some uncertain of the United States economy in the following years, the growth rate of Gas Meter market may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Gas Meter is still promising.Technology, product design, and pricing patterns influence purchases of Gas Meter. The situation is rather complex, as the companies attempt to cater to diverse segments. The market is currently dominated by a handful of local companies that own the core technologies, including Elster, Itron, Sensus and so on.In the next five years, the United States consumption of Gas Meter will maintain about 3.83% annual growth rate; consumption is expected to be 662.23 million USD in 2021. Therefore, in the next five years, Gas Meter overcapacity situation will not change much.

Over the next five years, projects that Gas Meter will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.”

Top Key Players/Manufacturers of Global Gas Meter market: –

Elster, Itron Inc., Sensus, Aclara Technologies LLC, General Electric, Badger Meter, Diehl Metering GmbH, KROHNE

Gas Meter market Production Breakdown Data by Top Regions: –

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

By the product type, the Gas Meter market is primarily split into: –

Diaphragm/Bellows Meters, Rotary Meters, Turbine Meters, Orifice Meters, Ultrasonic Flow Meters

By the end users/application, Gas Meter market report covers the following segments: –

Residential, Commercial, Industrial

