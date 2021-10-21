Global Grain And Cereal Crop Protection Market |By Solution Type, By Application Type, By Industry Type, By Brand And Region Market Size, Share & Forecast 2016-2022

Introduction

The decrease in area of the arable land is one of the rising concerns for the agriculture sector as a whole. This calls for an increase in use of the present land effectively and efficiently. Pesticides or Biopesticides which help in shielding the crops against the Bacteria, Fungi and Pests provide a solution for this problem. Grain and cereal occupies a significant share of the crop market and is increasing, rise in population contributes to this increase and these demands can be met by increasing the overall crop output.

End-user/Technology

Grain and Cereal crop Protection can be done by the use of Pesticides or Biopesticides. The end-users would be farmers and agriculture based industries.

Market Dynamics

There are number of factors that contribute to the grains and cereals protection market. The increase in population results in an increase in consumption of food materials but the arable land is decreasing due to soil erosion and land pollution. This problem can be addressed by increasing the productivity of the crop and pesticides offers this solution. Pesticides are both synthetic and natural type. The increase in health awareness drives the Biopesticides market where as the high availability contributes to the synthetic pesticides. Grains and cereal occupies a major portion of human consumption so the demand for pesticides market which is a crop protection market also increases.

Governments are providing incentives and encouraging farmers to use Biopesticides to maintain the balance in the soil and to improve the crop productivity.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on the type of application type such as

1. Herbicides

2. Insecticides

3. Fungicides

4. Other Synthetic Pesticides

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Asia-Pacific Region particularly countries like India and China will be the major producers of crop protection chemicals. Major factors contributing to such drive are decrease in arable land, increase in consumption of food products. The increase in population also contributes to the growth of this market. Regions like North America and Europe will show an increase in demand of this market due to the implementation government policies and campaigns

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are Arysta LifeScience, Agrium, BASF, Bayer CropScience, Dow AgroSciences, DuPont, FMC and Syngenta.

