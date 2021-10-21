Global Haying And Forage Machinery Market |By Solution Type, By Application Type, By Industry Type, By Brand And Region Market Size, Share & Forecast 2016-2022
Haying is the process of mowing and drying grass to make hay.Foraging, also known as hunter-gatherer are societies constructed by the active concentration of wild plants, into useful stands, small-scale cultivation, burning of natural vegetation to encourage useful species etc. These are extremely economical and labor efficient
End User/Technology
Hay production involves three processes:cutting, drying , raking, processing and storing.Drying is also known as curing.Seeds need not be planted every year but fertilizers and herbicides must be sprayed regularly.Over-seeding may help increase the yield per hectare.
Market Dynamics
The High cost of equipment and lack of credit options are some of the constraints in developing countries. Rising prices of raw materials are also providing a barrier to this industry.In third world countries of Asia and Africa, the only way to drive this market is to somehow reduce the prices of the machines. The increasing need for animal food like cattle, pigs etc either for farming or for slaughter as well as the labor shortage has prompted the growth of this industry.The global haying and foraging machinery market will be 10.79billion USD by 2021 growing at a CAGR of 3.74%.
Market segmentation
Based onthe product and phase-type analysis:
Pull Type Forage Harvester
Forage Blower
Based on geography
Asia-Pacific
Europe
North America
Rest of The World
Based on Application
Mowers
Conditioners
Tedders or Inverters
Hay Rakes
Regional/Geographic Analysis
North America is the highest user of such equipment followed by Europe and Australia, owing to higher incomes, better availability of technology and more number of farms per farmer. The Asia-Pacific region has highest growth rate because of high population, increasing demand for food grains and meat, and low technology penetration because of poor per capita income compared to developed economies
Key Players
AGCO Corporation
Buhler Industries Inc
Kuhn Group
Kubota
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
