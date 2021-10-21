Global Haying And Forage Machinery Market |By Solution Type, By Application Type, By Industry Type, By Brand And Region Market Size, Share & Forecast 2016-2022

Haying is the process of mowing and drying grass to make hay.Foraging, also known as hunter-gatherer are societies constructed by the active concentration of wild plants, into useful stands, small-scale cultivation, burning of natural vegetation to encourage useful species etc. These are extremely economical and labor efficient

End User/Technology

Hay production involves three processes:cutting, drying , raking, processing and storing.Drying is also known as curing.Seeds need not be planted every year but fertilizers and herbicides must be sprayed regularly.Over-seeding may help increase the yield per hectare.

Market Dynamics

The High cost of equipment and lack of credit options are some of the constraints in developing countries. Rising prices of raw materials are also providing a barrier to this industry.In third world countries of Asia and Africa, the only way to drive this market is to somehow reduce the prices of the machines. The increasing need for animal food like cattle, pigs etc either for farming or for slaughter as well as the labor shortage has prompted the growth of this industry.The global haying and foraging machinery market will be 10.79billion USD by 2021 growing at a CAGR of 3.74%.

Market segmentation

Based onthe product and phase-type analysis:

Pull Type Forage Harvester

Forage Blower

Based on geography

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of The World

Based on Application

Mowers

Conditioners

Tedders or Inverters

Hay Rakes

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America is the highest user of such equipment followed by Europe and Australia, owing to higher incomes, better availability of technology and more number of farms per farmer. The Asia-Pacific region has highest growth rate because of high population, increasing demand for food grains and meat, and low technology penetration because of poor per capita income compared to developed economies

Key Players

AGCO Corporation

Buhler Industries Inc

Kuhn Group

Kubota

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage