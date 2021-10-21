Global High-Density Interconnect PCB market value, Developments, Key trends & forecast till 20245

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” High-Density Interconnect (HDI) PCB Market by End User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Electronics, IT & Telecommunications, and Others) and Application (Smartphone & Tablet, Laptop & PC, Smart Wearables, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The High-Density Interconnect PCB Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global HDI PCB market was valued at $9,491.0 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $22,258.8 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2018 to 2025. A high-density interconnect (HDI) is a fastest growing technology used in the printed circuit board (PCB), which have higher wiring density per unit as compared to the conventional circuit boards. These HDI PCBs have finer lines and spaces (100 m), smaller vias (150 m), and capture pads (400 m). Moreover, HDI PCBs have a relatively higher connection pad density over conventional PCBs that is over 20 pads/cm2. Hence, they are widely adopted in the consumer electronics sector and have a high growth potential in the automotive industry.

The companies operating in the market have adopted strategies such as collaboration, partnership, product launch, R&D, and acquisition to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. The global HDI PCB market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impact of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2017-2025, wherein the forecast period is 2018-2025.

The report includes the study of the global HDI PCB market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. The study includes Porters five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.

The market is segmented based on end user and application. Based on end user, the market is divided into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial electronics, IT & telecommunications, and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into smartphone & tablet, laptop & PC, smart wearables, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd., TTM Technologies, Unimicron, AT&S, Ibiden Group, SEMCO, Unitech Printed Circuit Board Corp., Tripod Technology Corp., DAP Corporation and Meiko.

Key Benefits for HDI PCB Market:

– This study presents an analytical depiction of the global HDI PCB market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a strong foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

HDI PCB Key Market Segments:

By End User

– Consumer Electronics

– Automotive

– Industrial Electronics

– IT & Telecommunications

– Others

By Application

– Smartphone & Tablet

– Laptop & PC

– Smart Wearables

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Key Market Players Profiled

– Siemens AG

– Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

– TTM Technologies, Inc.

– Unimicron

– AT&S

– Ibiden Group

– SEMCO

– Unitech Printed Circuit Board Corp.

– Tripod Technology Corp.

– DAP Corporation

– Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS (2017)

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Miniaturization of size and lower weight

3.5.1.2. High efficiency

3.5.1.3. Growing sales of consumer electronics

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High Construction Cost

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increase in utilization of HDI technology in automobiles

CHAPTER 4: HDI PCB MARKET, BY END-USER

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. AUTOMOTIVE

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. INDUSTRIAL ELECTRONICS

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. IT & TELECOMMUNICATIONS

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

4.6. OTHERS

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: HDI PCB MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. SMARTPHONE & TABLET

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. PC & LAPTOP

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. SMART WEARABLE

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. OTHERS

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: HDI PCB MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by End-User

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.2.4.1. U.S.

6.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by End-User

6.2.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4.2. Canada

6.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by End-User

6.2.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4.3. Mexico

6.2.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by End-User

6.2.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by End-User

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4. Market analysis by country

6.3.4.1. U.K.

6.3.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by End-User

6.3.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.2. Germany

6.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by End-User

6.3.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.3. France

6.3.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by End-User

6.3.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.4. Russia

6.3.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by End-User

6.3.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.5. Rest of Europe

6.3.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by End-User

6.3.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by End-User

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4. Market analysis by country

6.4.4.1. China

6.4.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by End-User

6.4.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4.2. Japan

6.4.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by End-User

6.4.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4.3. India

6.4.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by End-User

6.4.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4.4. South Korea

6.4.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by End-User

6.4.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by application

Continue….

