Global Instant Tea Premix Consumption Market – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Instant tea premixes are easily prepared drinks in powdered form, which are mixed with milk or water to boost the overall metabolism, improve functionality, and provide long-lasting hydration.

These premixes are widely available in the form of paste, powder, and granules, which contain edible acids, vegetable extracts, vitamins, aromatizing agents, and fruit powders. They are available in the form of sugar-based and sugar-free beverages. Moreover, due to longer shelf life and cheaper costs, the instant tea premixes are in huge demand across the globe and are expected to witness significant growth especially in developing economies during the forecast period.

Rise in concerns related to obesity is the major factor that drives the growth of the global instant tea premix market. One of the most widely used instant tea premixes is green tea, which offers several health benefits such as efficient glucose regulation and weight loss.

In addition, increase in demand for ready-mixed drinks results in rapid adoption of instant tea premixes, especially in the corporate sector, which fuels the growth of the market. Moreover, changes in lifestyle of consumers have considerably altered the food habits, thus leading to an escalating demand for instant tea premixes across the globe, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Furthermore, rise in acceptance of instant caffeinated concoctions especially in developed countries such as Canada, the U.S., and other parts of Europe and growth in disposable incomes in developing nations of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are projected to propel the market growth.

However, various players have adopted a marginal pricing strategy, which is anticipated to hamper the overall market growth. Limited awareness about instant tea premixes is further anticipated to impede the market growth. Innovations in marketing strategies are expected to popularize instant tea premixes in the coming years. In addition, enhanced access to products through retail websites and significant efforts by market players in consolidating retail chains, especially in the emerging markets are projected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

The report segments the market on the basis of type, application, form, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into cardamom tea premix, ginger tea premix, masala tea premix, lemon tea premix, plain tea premix, and lemon grass tea premix. Applications covered in the study include residential and commercial. By form, the market is categorized into powder, paste, and granules. Geographical breakdown of the market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global market include:

Ito En Ltd.

The Republic of Tea Inc.

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd.

The Coca-Cola Company

Monster Beverage Company

Keurig Green Mountain Inc.

Dunkin Brands Group Inc.

Starbucks Corp.

PepsiCo Inc.

Ajinomoto General Foods Inc.

Instant Tea Premix Consumption Market Key Segments:

By Type

Cardamom Tea Premix

Ginger Tea Premix

Masala Tea Premix

Lemon Tea Premix

Plain Tea Premix

Lemon Grass Tea Premix.

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Form

Powder

Paste

Granules

By Geography