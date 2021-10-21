Global Intra-aortic Balloon Pump Market Impacting Factor’s Research Report 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Intra-aortic Balloon Pump Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database.

Intra-aortic balloon pump is a polyethylene balloon mounted on a catheter and inserted into the aorta through the femoral artery in the leg. The intra-aortic balloon assists the heart during both its rest phase and work phase. The pump is available in a wide range of sizes (2.5 cc to 50 cc) that will fit patients of any age and size.

IABPs have been in clinical use to reduce acute heart failure symptoms or improve cardiac output. These pumps are used for temporary support in patients with acute reversible heart failure.

The global Intra-aortic Balloon Pump market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Intra-aortic Balloon Pump market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Teleflex Corporation

MAQUET Holding (Getinge Group)

Zeon Corporation

Tokai Medical Products

SENKO MEDICAL INSTRUMENT Mfg

InterValve

Insightra Medical

Market size by Product

Intra – Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) Console

Intra – Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) Catheters

Introducer Tray

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Market size by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Independent Catherization Labs

Intra-aortic Balloon Pump Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Intra-aortic Balloon Pump status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Intra-aortic Balloon Pump manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

