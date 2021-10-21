Global Market for Network Slicing to Record Significant Incremental Dollar Opportunity Through 20XX

A research report on ‘Network Slicing Market’ by Persistence Market Research features a succinct analysis on the latest market trends. The report also includes detailed abstracts about statistics, revenue forecasts and market valuation, which additionally highlights its status in the competitive landscape and growth trends accepted by major industry players.

operator. This customization improves the capabilities of high speed data, latency, quality of call, security and reliability.

A network slice is a part which can be moved across multiple parts of network such as terminals, transport network, core network and other and can be deployed across multiple operators. Network Slicing is also known as a set of network functions which are initiated make complete network that provides performance requirement of a service type. A network slice is a combination of sub-network instances which are combined to create end-to-end service. This Network Slicing allow flexibility by creating multiple logical networks on top of a common shared physical infrastructure. This Network Slicing helps in improving cost, efficiency and others.

Network Slicing Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factors driving the adoption of Network Slicing technology is the increasing adoption of 5G networking technology. In coming future, user capacity and user experience need to be improved and with the help of Network slicing techniques, 5G is expected to simplify the operation of network slices and provides function of resource sharing of the physical network infrastructure. Network Slicing also helps network operators to provide services with differentiation in user access layer near radio access network.

Lack of awareness is the key challenge faced by the business operators due to which companies are not deploying Network Slicing. Moreover, Network Slicing works in combination with 5G technology and as 5G networks provides wireless connectivity the RANs requires to re-design to allow Network Slicing which is quite difficult.

Network Slicing Market: Segmentation

Network Slicing can be segmented on the basis of type such as vertical network slicing and horizontal network slicing. Vertical network slicing focuses towards improving vertical industry and horizontal slicing focuses towards enhancing features of mobile devices and improving user experience.

Network Slicing can also be segmented on the basis of its applications such as network monitoring, creation of smart network, Asset management, platform security, edge computing, partner integration and others.

Competition Dashboard

Recent Development

In January 2018, Vodafone & Huawei have conducted a successful field trial of Fixed Access Network Slicing. The virtual access network solution partitions a physical fibre to the home (FTTH) network into multiple virtual network slices, creating multi-tenancy virtualization of the access network.

In February 2017, Ericsson has launched 5G platform along with Network Slicing. With this launch, Ericsson introduce 5G platform to support the beginning of a huge change in network capabilities, allowing customers to offer more advanced use cases and new business models to their customers.

Key Players

In Network Slicing market there are many players some of them are Huawei, Vodafone, Ericsson, RCR Network, Nokia, Cisco Systems, Affirmed Networks and others.

Regional Overview

Presently, North America and Europe is holding the largest market share for Network Slicing market due to presence of large software providers and market players in these region. Moreover the advantages of using Network Slicing in BFSI, government and telecommunication industry has encouraged used to adopt this Network Slicing policy.

Asia –Pacific is also increasingly adopting Network Slicing technologies with the entry of major & established players.

