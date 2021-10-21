Global Metallized Films Market 2018 Size, Top Manufacturers, Business Growth Strategies, Emerging Trends, Detailed Research Report Forecast |MRFR

Global Metallized Films Market: Information by Metal (Aluminum, Copper, Nickel, Chromium), Material Used (PE, PET, PP, Nylon), Application (Flexible Packaging, Lamination), End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals), & Region—Forecast till 2023

Key Players:

Cosmo Films Ltd (India), Jindal Poly Films Ltd (India), Uflex Ltd (India), Polyplex (India), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Taghleef Industries Group (UAE), Bollore Inc. (US), Polinas (Turkey), Ester Industries Ltd (India), and Dunmore (US)

Receive a Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6333

Geographical Outlook:

North America accounted for the second-largest market share in 2017 due to the growing demand for metallized films in the food & beverage, construction, and aerospace industries. The increasing demand for packaged food due to high standards of living in the region is one of the factors driving market growth in the region.

The European market was the third-largest in 2017 due to the high product demand in the pharmaceuticals industry in the region.

The Latin American market is expected to witness substantial growth due to the demand in the food & beverage and cosmetics industries.

The rising demand in the food & beverage industry in the Middle East & Africa is expected to fuel the demand for metallized films.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority of the market share in 2017 due to the high demand for metallized films in major end-use industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, aerospace, and construction in the region. The demand for packaged food is increasing due to the changing lifestyles and high disposable incomes of consumers

Leading Segments:

Global Metallized Films Market has been segmented on the basis of metal, material used, application, end-use industry, and region.

Based on metal, the market has been categorized as aluminum, copper, nickel, chromium, and others.

By material used, the market has been segmented into PE, PET, PP, nylon, polyimide, polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane, and others.

Based on application, the global metallized films market has been divided into flexible packaging, lamination, hot stamping foil, holograms, labelling, electromagnetic blend, thermal insulation, and others.

On the basis of the end-use industry, the market has been segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, aerospace, construction, electronics, and others

Targeted Audiences:

Metallized films manufacturers

Traders and distributors of metallized films

Research and development institutes

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratories

Browse Complete Report Summary @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/metallized-films-market-6333

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Metallized Films Market, By Region, 2016−2023

Table 2 North America: Metallized Films Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 3 Europe: Metallized Films Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: Metallized Films Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa: Metallized Films Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 6 Latin America: Metallized Films Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 7 Global Metallized Films Metal Market, By Region, 2016−2023

Table 8 North America: Metallized Films Metal Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 9 Europe: Metallized Films Metal Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table10 Asia-Pacific: Metallized Films Metal Market, By Country, 2016−2023