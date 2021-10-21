Global Plastic Fasteners Market Reports 2019 by Industry Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply and Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com ads “Global Plastic Fasteners Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 121 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A fastener is a hardware device that mechanically joins or affixes two or more objects together. In general, fasteners are used to create non-permanent joints; that is, joints that can be removed or dismantled without damaging the joining components.

The automotive segment is estimated to be the largest end-user segment of the plastic fasteners market in 2018. The rising demand for electric vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the automotive segment of the plastic fasteners market. Environmental regulations formulated by various government bodies have propelled the development of lightweight and fuel-efficient automobiles, which, in turn, has contributed to the high demand for plastic fasteners from the automotive industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for plastic fasteners during the forecast period. China, Japan, India, and South Korea are the major producers of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in the region. The increasing construction expenditure is another reason for the growth of this market in the region.

The Plastic Fasteners market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Plastic Fasteners

This report studies the global market size of Plastic Fasteners in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, focuses on the consumption of Plastic Fasteners in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Plastic Fasteners market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Plastic Fasteners market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Illinois Tool WorksÂ

Araymond

Nifco

Stanley Black and Decker

Bossard Group

Arconic

Penn Engineering

Shamrock International Fasteners

Volt Industrial Plastics

Anil Plastics and Enterprises

Bulte Plastics

Canco Fasteners

Craftech Industries

E and T Fasteners

Fontana Gruppo

Joxco Seals

KGS Kitagawa Industries Co.

Micro Plastics

MW Industries

Nyltite

Shanghai Yuanmao Fastener

Surelock Plastics

Termax

Wilhelm Bollhoff

Plastic Fasteners Breakdown Data by Type

Rivets and Push-in Clips

Cable Clips and Ties

Threaded Fasteners

Washers and Spacers

Grommets and Bushings

Wall Plugs

Others

Plastic Fasteners Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Building and Construction

Supermarkets

Others

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Plastic Fasteners status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast. To present the key Plastic Fasteners manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development. To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications. To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Plastic Fasteners :

History Year: 2014 – 2018 Base Year: 2018 Estimated Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Plastic Fasteners market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

