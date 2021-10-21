Global Smart Air Purifiers Market Trend Evaluation & Future Forecast during the Period 2018-2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Smart Air Purifiers Market by Type (Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors, and Others), Technique (High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Thermodynamic Sterilization System (TSS), Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation, Ionizer Purifiers, Activated Carbon Filtration, and Others), and End User (Residential, Commercial, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Smart Air Purifiers Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global smart air purifiers market is expected to reach $11,403.0 million by 2025, from $4,510.0 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2018 to 2025. Smart purifiers function by gathering air quality data from special monitoring sensors on the units, and send alerts when air quality levels change. Smartphone apps allow users to control these purifiers by enabling fine tune adjustment of air cleaning settings.

Growing awareness about the adverse effects of pollution on health has encouraged various electronics manufacturers to introduce advanced air purifiers. Moreover, people have become more technology oriented, and tend to invest significantly on high-end products such as smart air purifiers owing to increase in per capita income of the population in the emerging economies. However, high maintenance cost, replacement of filters, and premium installation charges have limited the adoption of these purifiers, thereby restraining the growth of the market.

The global smart air purifiers market is segmented into product, technique, end user, and region. By type, the market is categorized into dust collectors, fume & smoke collectors, and others. The dust collecting smart air purifiers segment dominated the global market, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the coming years, due to wide applications of these purifies. Based on technique, the market is fragmented into as high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA), thermodynamic sterilization system (TSS), ultraviolet germicidal irradiation, filter, activated carbon-polarized media photocatalytic oxidation (PCO), ionizer purifiers, and others. High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) technology is anticipated to dominate the global smart air purifiers market throughout the forecast period.

The end-user segment is fragmented into residential, commercial, and others. In 2017, the residential segment accounted for the highest market share, followed by the commercial segment. Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2017, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to global smart air purifiers market, and is expected to witness significant growth rate in the coming years.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the global smart air purifiers market such as Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips, Sunbeam Products, Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Blue Air, Coway, Whirlpool Corporation, Americair Corporation, Sharp Corporation, and Dyson Technology Limited are provided in this report. Product launch, business expansion, acquisition, and collaboration were the different key strategies adopted by key players from 2015 to 2018 to establish themselves in the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the global smart air purifiers market.

– In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2025.

– Extensive analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

– Comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided that determines the prevailing opportunities across various geographies.

– Key market players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

– Dust Collectors

– Fume & Smoke Collectors

– Others (Odor Removal and Germs Removal)

BY TECHNIQUE

– High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

– Thermodynamic Sterilization System (TSS)

– Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation

– Ionizer Purifiers

– Activated Fiber Filtration

– Others (Filters and Photocatalytic oxidation (PCO))

BY END USER

– Residential

– Commercial

– Others (Personal and Public)

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Mexico

– Canada

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY PLAYERS

– Honeywell International Inc.

– Koninklijke Philips

– Sunbeam Products Inc.

– Xiaomi Corporation

– Blue Air

– Coway

– Whirlpool Corporation

– Americair Corporation

– Sharp Corporation

– Dyson Technology Limited

