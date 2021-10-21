Global Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) Market Insights, Forecasts to 2023

Report Name: “2018-2023 Global Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) Consumption Market Report”.

Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) market:

“This report studies the VAE Emulsion market, vinyl acetate ethylene (VAE) emulsions are based on the copolymerization of vinyl acetate and ethylene, in which the vinyl acetate content can range between 60 and 95 percent, and the ethylene content ranges between 5 and 40 percent of the total formulation. This product should not be confused with the ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) copolymers, in which the vinyl acetate generally ranges in composition from 10 to 40 percent, and ethylene can vary between 60 and 90 percent of the formulation. VAEs are water-based emulsions, whereas EVAs are solid materials used for hot-melt and plastic molding applications.Currently, Wacker, Celanese and DCC are the Big Three of VAE emulsion industry.

The bases of the three companies are all over the world. Wacker is a global leader. In 2017, the sales of Celanese were 534.3 K MT, and the company holds a share of 29.6%. In Europe and the United States, Wacker, Celanese are the market leader. Wacker, Celanese and DCC are leaders in the Asia Pacific market.

In China, Sinopec, SANWEI and Wanwei have a strong competitive edge.VAE emulsion is mainly used for adhesives, dispersible latex powder and waterproof coating. Adhesives are the most important application. In 2017, adhesives application holds 44% of the consumption market share.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area.

In the future, the market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate. In the globe, emerging economies countries support adhesives industry and RDP industry, it will lead the increase of VAE emulsion demand.

Over the next five years, projects that Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 2370 million by 2023, from US$ 1890 million in 2017.”

Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) market Production by Top Regions:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

By product type, the Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) market is primarily split into:

Ordinary VAE Emulsions, Waterproof VAE Emulsions

By end users/application, Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) market segments:

Adhesives, Paints and Coatings, Redispersible Powder, Textile Chemicals, Others

