Homeopathic Medicine Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Industry Forecast by Type, Price, Regions, Key Players, Trends and Demand by 2023

Market Insights

Homeopathy has become a highly popular field of study which focuses on an alternative treatment of diseases. Largely focusing on natural sources for producing homeopathic medicine, the market for homeopathy has grown significantly due to the high demand for natural remedies. Market Research Future has determined that the global homeopathic medicine market is anticipated to grow at an above-average CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023. Projections regarding other key market figures are available in MRFRs research report.

The Worldwide Homeopathic Medicine Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. The global homeopathic medicine market is expected to show sharp growth over the forecast period. Rising prevalence of chronic disease and increasing demand for medicines from natural sources and overall increase in the awareness about medicines and treatment options in homeopathy drive the market growth. Furthermore, homeopathy is gaining attention in many of the emerging market throughout the globe. Lack of awareness about homeopathy in developing countries may act as a barrier for the market growth.

Growing incidences of lifestyle-related and chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, obesity, and fertility problems have led to the increased adoption of alternative medical treatments such as homeopathic medicine, this driving market demand.The homeopathic medicine market is restrained by the implementation of strict regulations surrounding the use of homeopathy in certain developed economies such as Germany and the U.K. Meanwhile; emerging economies carry a high potential for growth due to the cultural affinity for natural medication in several fast emerging markets.

Key Players

The competitive analysis of the market in MRFRs report records the strategies and market positions of leading market players such as Natural Health Supply, Boiron, HomeoLab USA, Hyland’s Homeopathic, SBL, Nelson & Co. Ltd., and Hahnemann Laboratories Inc.

Latest Industry News

NHS funded homeopathic treatments have been cut off with exceptions to be considered on a case by case basis.

Indian homeopathy start-up Welcomecure has raised undisclosed investment from Bollywood Thier association with the brand is expected to increase demand.

Market Segmentation

The global homeopathic medicine market is segmented on the basis of type, indication, and end users.

On the basis of drugs, market is segmented into plants based, animal based and mineral based. Plant based is further segmented into Arnica montana, Bryonia alba, Cinchona officinalis, Pulsatilla nigricans, Rhus tox, Symphytum. Animal based is further segmented into Latrodectus mactans, Tarentula Hispania, Tarentula cubensis, Naja tripudians, Vipera, Sepia, and Cantharis. Mineral based is further segmented into Calcarea carbonica, Phosphorus, Calcarea phosphorica, Natrum muriaticuma and others. Other segments are Nosodes, Sarcodes and Imponderabilia.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into skin & hair, reproductive health, lifestyle disorders, bones, joints, and muscles diseases, brain and nerves disorders, respiratory diseases, childhood diseases, hormonal disorders and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is divided into hospitals, homeopathic clinics, and others.

Regional Analysis

Led by the U.S, the Americas account for the largest share of the global market due to the high awareness regarding homeopathic medicine. Highly expensive healthcare often encourages patients to adopt homeopathic medicine. Moreover, the region is witnessing a rising occurrence in lifestyle-related diseases which further facilitate increased demand for homeopathic medicine.

Europe accounts for the second largest share due to the high number of homeopathic practitioners available in the region. U.K leads the regional market with the most significant share. The European region has widespread use of homeopathic medicine for day to day use in assisting the treatment of minor health problems.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific offers great potential for market growth over the assessment period. The growing urbanization of the region has led to an increase in lifestyle-related diseases. Moreover, the emerging economies of the APAC region have a long history with natural remedies, which has resulted in a high adoption and increased demand for homeopathic medicine. There are a high number of clinics, and research institutes dedicated to the field of homeopathy which is further encouraging growth for the market.

