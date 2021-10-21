Key Insights of High Dynamic Range (HDR) Display Market 2019 Growing at Strapping CAGR to Reach Highest Revenue by 2027

The boosting demand of higher standard for capturing image and photographs led the display industry to experience the advent of HDR display. The HDR display comprises of new and advanced features for modern TVs such as high luminance, and brighter color among others. All these advanced features enhance the demand for HDR display across the globe.

The significant drivers of the HDR display market are the rising demand for large screen displays with higher resolution. The increasing requirement for HDR technology in the consumer electronics industry globally is creating an opportunity for the HDR display market in the forecast period. Thus the continuous growth in the demand of this advanced technology is boosting the HDR display market in the forecast period.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Apple, Inc.

2. Canon, Inc.

3. Casio Computer Co., Ltd.

4. LG Display Co., Ltd.

5. Nikon Corporation

6. Olympus Corporation

7. Omnivision Technologies, Inc.

8. Photonfocus

9. Pyxalis

10. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

The “Global HDR display Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of HDR display market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, and geography. The global HDR display market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading HDR display market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global HDR display market is segmented on the product, and application. Based on product, the market is segmented as display device, and capturing display. On the basis of application the market is sub-segmented into entertainment, consumer electronics, security and surveillance, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global HDR display market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The HDR display market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting HDR display market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the HDR display market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the HDR display market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from HDR display market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for HDR display in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the HDR display market.

The report also includes the profiles of key HDR display companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

