Label Printer Market Key Vendor Analysis 2019

A label printer is a computer printer that prints on self-adhesive label material and/or card-stock (tags). A label printer with built-in keyboard and display for stand-alone use (not connected to a separate computer) is often called a label maker. Label printers are different from ordinary printers because they need to have special feed mechanisms to handle rolled stock, or tear sheet (fanfold) stock. Common connectivity for label printers include RS-232 serial, Universal Serial Bus (USB), parallel, Ethernet and various kinds of wireless. Label printers have a wide variety of applications, including supply chain management, retail price marking, packaging labels, blood and laboratory specimen marking, and fixed assets management.

Flexible packaging printing via inline-style narrow web flexo presses is a growing market for label printers in North America. Slower growth in the label market segment, coupled with increased pricing pressures, contributes to traditional narrow web label converters seeking growth opportunities in the flexible packaging marketplace. Aided by the latest generation of state-of-the-art, multi-substrate narrow web flexo presses, these printers are afforded access to a wide variety of flexible packaging applications.

The Label Printer market was valued at 570 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 800 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Label Printer.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Afinia Label

Primera

NeuraLabel

iSys Label

Focus Label Ltd

Dantex

Epson

Allen Datagraph Systems, Inc

VALLOY INC

Colordyne Technologies

Durst

Electronics For Imaging, Inc

Domino Printing Sciences plc

FUJIFILM

Gallus

HP

Label Printer Breakdown Data by Type

Desktop Type

Industrial Type

Label Printer Breakdown Data by Application

Specialty, organic and gourmet foods and beverages

Wineries, breweries and distilleries

Cosmetics and personal care products

Private labelling

Other

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

