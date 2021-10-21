Location Analytics Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – SAP SE, IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Google, SAS Institute

Location analytics is the process or the ability to gain insight from the location or geographic component of business data.

Location analytics blends business data with geographic data to reveal the relationship of location to people, events, transactions, facilities and assets. Traditionally, location data has been relegated to mapping and GIS purposes. But geo-mapping software, like other business software, has become easier to use. And BI and analytics software vendors are integrating mapping and spatial data analysis into their products to provide additional context to visualizations, reports and analysis.”

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Location Analytics in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3178873-global-location-analytics-market-by-manufacturers-countries-type

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google Inc.

Tableau software

SAS Institute

TIBCO Software Inc.

Information Builders

Pitney Bowes

MicroStrategy

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)