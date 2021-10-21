Marine Diesel Engine Market Outlook and Regional Forecast to 2023: Cox Marine, STX Engine, Deere & Company, Cummins Inc., AGCO Power, Yanmar Co Ltd.

Industry Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) in its latest study finds that the global marine diesel engine market is set to reach a valuation in excess of USD 6,300 Mn by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.83% during the assessment period (2018-2023).

The capacity for marine diesel engine varies from 40 kW to 416 kW (54hp to 558 hp). Depending on the requirement, these engines may find application in cargo ships, ferries, cruise ships, industrial and small-scale fishing, military and government boats, landing craft, auxiliary ships, search-and-rescue vessels and patrol boats.

Rising preference for energy-efficient engine technologies coupled with enforcement of stricter marine safeguard laws is expected to influence the global marine diesel engine market going forward.

Competitive Landscape:

Cox Marine,

STX Engine,

Deere & Company,

Cummins Inc.,

AGCO Power Inc.,

Yanmar Co Ltd.,

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.,

Greaves Cotton Limited,

Caterpillar,

China Shipbuilding Industry Group Diesel Engine Co., Ltd.,

Japan Engine Corporation,

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. and

Kirlosker Oil Engines Ltd.

Marine Diesel Engine Industry Segmentation:

MRFR’s report include a thorough segmental analysis of the Marine Diesel Engine market based on type, speed, stroke, application and region.

By Type – Auxiliary and Propulsion.

By Speed – Low-Speed, Medium-Speed and High-Speed

By Stroke – 2-Stroke and 4-Stroke

By Application – Cargo Ship, Cruise Ship and Others.

Regional Analysis:

The Marine Diesel Engine Market has been assessed in regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America.

The market is likely to be led by APAC during the projected years. APAC represented more than one-third share of the market in 2017 and is set to grow at a healthy pace in the forthcoming years. Increased import and export activities is driving the maritime sector in the region. Industrialization in countries such as China, India and South Korea has propelled the seaborne trade in and around APAC. At the same time, improvement in policy framework for the maritime sector is partly influencing the market growth APAC. Europe and North America hold the second and third position, respectively.

Key Development

Cox Powertrain recently partnered with Metal Shark Boats, (US) commercial maritime boat builders to commercialize its outbound marine diesel engine CXO300 to the government and commercial market in the US.

In October 2018, John Deere Power Systems launched its new product PowerTech 4045SFM85 marine engine to boat owners.

In July 2018, J-Eng announced the installation of its first commercial LP-SCR system which has been installed onboard the Singaporean container lines, Southern Pearl.

