Medical Device Outsourcing Market is estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2018-2023

The global medical device outsourcing market generated $44,326 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $83,952 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.5% during the study period. The increase in prices of medical devices, growth in geriatric population, and rise in demand for efficient disease screening and detection techniques, are the major factors that drive the growth of the medical devices outsourcing market. However, threat of loss of confidential information restraints the market growth.

This report provides an in-depth overview of the Medical Device Outsourcing market. This includes market characteristics, consisting of segmentation, market share, trends and strategies for this market. The Market Size section provides historical forecasts of market growth and future. An in-depth analysis of the major companies operating in the market is also mentioned in this research report

The global medical device outsourcing market is segmented based on product, device regulation type, application, service, and region. Based on product, it is classified into raw materials, electronics, and finished goods. Based on device type, it is divided into class I, II, and III devices. Based on application, it is categorized into orthopedic & spine, cardiovascular, radiology, general medical devices, and others. Based on service provided, it is classified into prototype development, finished device manufacturing, assembly & packaging, and testing & regulatory support services. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, owing to low labor costs, low overhead expenses, and improving technical abilities to produce class III medical devices. In addition, tax breaks and incentives such as lowered tariffs and duties to foreign companies in these nations offer a lucrative opportunity for the market growth.

