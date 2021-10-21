Microdisplay Market Booming Across the World | Explore By Global Leading Players eMagin , Universal Display ,Micron Technology , Himax Technology , Microvision ,Sony and Syndiant

A comprehensive research study on “Microdisplay Market to 2022 ”, introduced by Premium Market Insights classifies the global microdisplay market to 2022 in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

Microdisplay is a microminiaturized display with a diagonal screen size of less than 25 mm. It utilizes a high-resolution and optical imaging for display projection and provides super extended graphics array (SEGA) resolution with optimized power consumption. Moreover, it enables better angle viewing and enhanced brightness. Owing to its compact size and high-resolution capability, it finds applications in consumer electronics, such as smart bands, smart glasses, and smart phones, and visual electronic products, 3G portable communications devices, digital camera, portable DVDs, and PCs.

Microdisplay has gained popularity among various applications, such as consumer electronics, military & defense, and automotive, owing to its compact size, high resolution, and low power consumption. Moreover, it also supports high contrast ratio and improved image quality. However, high R&D and manufacturing cost may hamper the market growth. Irrespective of these challenges, rise in demand for augmented reality devices and increasing number of near-to-eye (NTE) applications are expected to provide huge opportunities to the market growth in the near future.

The world microdisplay market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, applications, and geography. The technology segment includes liquid crystal display (LCD), organic light-emitting diode (OLED), digital light processing (DLP), and liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS). By type, it is divided into near-to-eye (NTE) type and projection type. By applications, the market is classified into consumer electronics, military & defense, medical applications, industrial systems, and automotive. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key companies profiled in the report include eMagin Corporation, Universal Display Corporation, AU Optronics Corp, KopIn Corporation Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Himax Technology Inc., LG Display Co. Ltd., Microvision Inc., Sony Corporation, and Syndiant Inc.

