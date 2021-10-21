Military 3D Printing Market – Growth Challenges, Opportunities and Forthcoming Developments

Global Military 3D Printing Market Report Information by Offering (Printer, Material, Software, Service), Application (Functional Part Manufacturing, Tooling, Prototyping), Platform (Airborne, Land, Naval, Space), Process, Technology, & Region–Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights:

3D printing is the process of building three-dimensional objects and creates lightweight aircraft parts.. The growing capabilities in additive manufacturing have led to the increasing demand for the development of 3D printing. However, some shortcomings such as the high cost of 3D printing parts and lack of standard process control will restrain the growth of this market. The market for military 3D printing is estimated to witness a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The increasing applicability of 3D printing technology in various industries will boost the market in North America. The rising military spending in countries such as India and China will boost the market in Asia-Pacific.

Meanwhile, in 2017, Stratasys Ltd signed a contract with Airbus to produce 3D printed polymer parts for A350 XWB aircraft. In 2015, 3D Systems signed a contract with Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to develop advanced aerospace and defense 3D printing manufacturing capabilities. Moreover, the emergence of 3D printing in the product development stage for defense companies has boosted the market.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the Military 3D Printing Market, tracking five market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the military 3D printing market through its offering, application, platform, process, technology, and region.

Key Players:

The key players in military 3D printing market are Stratasys (U.S.), 3D Systems Corporation (U.S.), The Exone Company (U.S.), EOS GmbH (Germany), Arcam AB (Sweden), Norsk Titanium AS (U.S.), American Elements (U.S.), Cimetrix Solutions (Canada), Artec Europe (Luxembourg), 3T RPD (U.K), Optomec Inc. (Mexico), Initial (France), Markforged (U.S.), Smg3D (U.K), and Engineering & Manufacturing Services (U.S.)

