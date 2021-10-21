Near Field Communications Market 2019 Size, Share, Growth Segmentation, Major Key players and Forecast to 2024

Global Near Field Communications Market Outlook: Near Field Communications Market report 2019 describes components like market trends, competitive landscape, market research, and applications of end-users based on different segments. The Near Field Communications market is additional segmented on the premise of types, geography, applications, and technologies. The report also contains information on technological advancements in the field of Near Field Communications to analyse the Near Field Communications market minutely and offer a better industry-leading insights.

Identify the Key competitors Near Field Communications Market:

This report includes following top vendors in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%).

QUALCOMM,SONY,TEXAS INSTRUMENTS,GENTAG,OMRON HEALTHCARE,QOLPAC,A&D COMPANY, NXP SEMICONDUCTORS

The global near field communications market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. North America dominates the market due to the increased volume of mobile/contactless payments and increasing demand for home based monitoring.

Know About Near Field Communications Market Segmentation:

Based on geographical region, the report analyzed as Sales, Market Share (%) by Types & Applications, Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports Analysis, and Consumption Forecast Especially in US,Canada,Mexico,France,UK,Germany,Italy,Spain,Rest of Europe,India,China,Japan,Australia,Japan,Rest of APAC,GCC,South Africa,Rest of Middle East and Africa,Brazil,Argentina,Rest of South America

Key Reasons to Purchase:

– To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

– Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

– To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Near Field Communications market and its impact in the global market.

– Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

– To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market information, This Report offers customizations in step with the company's specific desires.

Points covered in the Near Field Communications Market Report:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 MARKET DEFINITION

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. KEY INFERENCES

5. MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 CURRENT MARKET SCENARIO

5.2 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES

5.2.1 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

5.2.2 BARGAINING POWER OF CONSUMERS

5.2.3 THREATS OF NEW ENTRANTS

5.2.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTE PRODUCT AND SERVICES

5.2.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY WITHIN THE INDUSTRY

6. DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES ANALYSIS (DROC)

6.1 MARKET DRIVERS

6.1.1 EXPONENTIAL PENETRATION OF SMARTPHONES USAGE GLOBALLY

6.1.2 GROWTH OF THE HOME HEALTHCARE AND REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING EQUIPMENT

6.2 MARKET RESTRAINTS

6.2.1 LACK OF PROPER LONG-RANGE COMMUNICATION

6.2.2 LACK OF AWARENESS AMONG THE HEALTHCARE PERSONNEL

6.3 OPPORTUNITIES

6.4 KEY CHALLENGES

7. MARKET SEGMENTATION

7.1 BY OPERATING MODE

7.1.1 READER/ WRITER MODE

7.1.2 CARD EMULATION MODE

7.1.3 PEER-TO-PEER MODE

7.2 BY APPLICATION

7.2.1 MEDICAL DEVICES

7.2.1.1 PATIENT MONITORING

7.2.1.2 MEDICAL IMAGING

7.2.1.3 THERAPEUTIC DEVICES

7.2.2 PAYMENT

7.2.3 IDENTITY AND ACCESS TOKENS

7.2.4 SOCIAL NETWORKING

7.2.5 OTHERS

7.3 BY END USER

7.3.1 HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATION

7.3.2 PHARMACEUTICALS

7.3.3 BIOTECHNOLOGY

7.3.4 OTHERS

7.4 BY GEOGRAPHY

7.4.1 NORTH AMERICA

7.4.1.1 US

7.4.1.2 CANADA

7.4.1.3 MEXICO

7.4.2 EUROPE

7.4.2.1 FRANCE

7.4.2.2 UK

7.4.2.3 GERMANY

7.4.2.4 ITALY

7.4.2.5 SPAIN

7.4.2.6 REST OF EUROPE

7.4.3 ASIA-PACIFIC

7.4.3.1 INDIA

7.4.3.2 CHINA

7.4.3.3 JAPAN

7.4.3.4 AUSTRALIA

7.4.3.5 SOUTH KOREA

7.4.3.6 REST OF APAC

7.4.4 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

7.4.4.1 GCC

7.4.4.2 SOUTH AFRICA

7.4.4.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

7.4.5 SOUTH AMERICA

7.4.5.1 BRAZIL

7.4.5.2 ARGENTINA

7.4.5.3 REST OF SOUTH AMERICA

8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1 MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

8.2 AGREEMENTS, COLLABORATIONS AND PARTNERSHIPS

8.3 NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES

9. KEY PLAYERS

9.1 QUALCOMM

9.2 SONY

9.3 TEXAS INSTRUMENTS

9.4 IMPAK HEALTH NEDAP

9.5 GENTAG

9.6 OMRON HEALTHCARE

9.7 QOLPAC

9.8 A&D COMPANY

9.9 NXP SEMICONDUCTORS

9.10 OTHERS

10. FUTURE OUTLOOK OF THE MARKET

Continued…

