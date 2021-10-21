Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Current Scenario 2019 | Product Segment, Comprehensive Analysis, Gross Margin, Present and Future Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Analysis

Non-Alcoholic Beverages include juices, probiotic drinks, alcohol-free beer and wine, energy drinks, ready-to-drink (RTD) tea and coffee, herbal and fruit teas, dairy and non-dairy beverages, fortified water, and others. These beverages have risen in popularity due to the growing awareness about the adverse health effects of alcohol. Alcohol can cause liver cirrhosis, apart from leading to addiction, making it a dangerous beverage ingredient. As a result, today’s health-conscious consumers are increasingly preferring non-alcoholic beverages for their daily consumption.

Globally, the market for non-alcoholic beverages has been increasing due to urbanization and changing consumption patterns, increasing consumers opting for healthy lifestyle and rising number of vegan consumers. Non-alcoholic drinks refer to beverages, which have less than 0.5% alcoholic content by volume, non-alcoholic beer and wine fall under this category. Alcohol free beverages are also known as ‘virgin drinks.’ Soft drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, bottled water, and energy drinks are the most-consumed non-alcoholic drinks in the global market.

With the growing consumer awareness & their increasing interest in healthy lifestyle, healthy Non-alcoholic beverages demand has increased. Changing lifestyle and growing demand for convenience food & beverages is anticipated to drive the non-alcoholic beverages market. Furthermore, growing health awareness and various weight loss diet trends will fuel the sales of herbal & fruit tea. These factors will support the growth of non-alcoholic beverages market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Competitive Analysis

The report covers major players in the Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market such as

PepsiCo,

Coca-Cola,

Fuze Beverage,

Kraft Foods,

Nestle,

Ocean Spray and

Campbell Soup Company.

Segment Analysis

By product type, juices dominate the global non-alcoholic beverages market. The convenience and favorable flavor of fruit juices have made them a consumer staple across countries and are likely to ensure steady sales growth in the coming years, aided by the innovation of novel flavor preservation techniques. Juices are also safe for babies and geriatrics, which gives them an extra edge over other non-alcoholic beverages.

However, while juices have become popular due to their flavor characteristics, the enhanced health characteristics of probiotic drinks are likely to make them the market leader in the non-alcoholic beverages market in the coming years. Probiotic drinks contain organisms that benefit the digestive system and thus help bring about beneficial changes in the human body. As a result, they have become increasingly popular among the urban youth, who favor active foods that help them keep fit and healthy. Increasing awareness is likely to further boost the growth of the probiotics segment of the global non-alcoholic beverages market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW). Europe holds the leading share in the global non-alcoholic beverages market at present and is likely to remain a leading player in the market in the coming years. European consumers have been at the forefront of the healthiness movement and increasingly prefer healthier alternatives to alcoholic beverages. The high demand for on-the-go beverages in Europe has also helped drive the market for non-alcoholic beverages in Europe.

APAC is likely to emerge as a major regional market in the global non-alcoholic beverages market in the coming years due to the growing preference for healthy drinks and weight loss solutions. Many non-alcoholic beverages, juices, and probiotics such as tempeh, kombucha, and yogurt are also part of the traditional palette in Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, Korea, and India, which is likely to boost the non-alcoholic beverages market in the region. Increasing disposable income of consumers in these countries is also likely to help advance the consumption of non-alcoholic drinks, as healthier alternatives to alcohol often tend to be more expensive than alcoholic beverages. Rising demand for beverages that can be consumed on the go among urban consumers in Asia Pacific is also contributing to the growth of the non-alcoholic beverages market in the region.

In India, the dairy sector is making rapid gains and is likely to remain a key part of the country’s economy in the coming years. As an offshoot of the dairy sector, the probiotics sector has made rapid strides in recent years and is likely to exhibit the same exuberant growth in the coming years, helping the growth of the non-alcoholic beverages market in India.