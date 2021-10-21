Non-woven Adhesives Market| what are the key factors driving the growth of the Market?

Non-woven adhesives holds the fabrics which are bonded together by entangling fiber and filaments. Non woven adhesives are made of different bases such as polymers, tackifiers, plasticizers, and antioxidants. These adhesives are made up with properties like high elasticity, high cohesion strength, low odor, softness, heat resistance, etc. It has a wide application in various industries such as healthcare, automotive, and construction, etc. It is used for making baby diapers, training pants, sanitary napkins, etc. which has contributes a lot in the health and hygiene industry.

The report aims to provide an overview of the non-woven adhesives market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type, application and geography. The global non-woven adhesives market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading non-woven adhesives market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Global Non-Woven Adhesives Market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing use of disposable hyiegiene products due to magnifiient properties such as thiner cores, improved absorption, etc. The non-woven adhesives are resitant towards solvent and acids, which in turn increasing the demand in the medical industry and is likely to drive the demand in the coming years. However, stagnant growth in the baby diaper market and unavailability of raw material is projected to hinder the growth of non-woven adhesives market. Likewise, increase of demand in the medical sector due to its low cost production may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

Key Players: Avery Dennison Corporation, Cattie Adhesives Solutions Llc., Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Itw Dynatec Americas, Klebstoffwerke Collodin Gmbh, Michelman Inc., Nordson Corporation, Palmetto Adhesives Company Inc., Sika Ireland Ltd.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global non-woven adhesives market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The non-woven adhesives market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Conclusively, this report will provide you a clear view of each and every fact of the market without a need to refer to any other research report or a data source. Our report will provide you with all the facts about the past, present, and future of the concerned Market.

