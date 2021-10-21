Rich Communication Services Market Global Analysis 2019 By Top Key Players: Mavenir, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., D2 Technologies Inc., LG Uplus Corp, Vodafone Group, Nokia , olutions and Networksz, Genband, Ericsson AB, Acme Packet (Oracle), Summit Tech

Rich Communication Services Market (RCSs) is considered as a next advancement of SMS having more features such as sharing location, group chats, read receipts, notification of typing etc. It contains features of Whatsapp, Facebook messenger. Mainly a protocol between mobile-telephone operators and between phone and carrier which is intended to be successful than SMS. Major driver for the market is Interoperability between networks and commercial agreement between operators to access new service. Also, Enhanced user interface experience also contributed in the growth of RCSs Market.

Major factor acting as a restraint for RCSs market is high competition from already Over-the-top (OTT) established players such as Skype, line. Nevertheless, more features like plugin integration and app security are going to be launch very soon. Moe to it, launch of interactive advertisements which is a new revenue-generating services are going to provide revenue opportunity to operators which will definitely give more opportunities to the market to grow in coming years.

Leading Rich Communication Services Market Players:

Mavenir

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

D2 Technologies Inc.

LG Uplus Corp

Vodafone Group

Nokia Solutions and Networks

Genband

Ericsson AB

Acme Packet (Oracle)

Summit Tech

The “Global Rich Communication Services Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Communication industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Rich Communication Services market with detailed market components, deployment type, deployment type, solutions, end-users and geography. The global Rich Communication Services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Rich Communication Services market based on deployment type, solutions and end-users. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Rich Communication Services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Rich Communication Services Market Landscape

4 Rich Communication Services Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Rich Communication Services Market Analysis- Global

6 Rich Communication Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Deployment Model

7 Rich Communication Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 –Type

8 Rich Communication Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Organization Size

9 Rich Communication Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

10 Rich Communication Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Rich Communication Services Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Appendix

