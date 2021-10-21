Semiconductor IP Industry examined in new market research report
Semiconductor IP is a chip layout design, unit of logic, which is reusable. In addition, it is also the intellectual property of only one party. Such IP core can be either used by or owned by one party. These IP cores are used as the building blocks within FPGA logic designs or ASIC chip designs.
Rise in demand for the modern system on chip (SoC) design and reduction in production and design cost majorly drive the market. Despite such advantages, fluctuations in the development or functionality of the chips impedes the growth of this market. In the near future, rise in demand for the consumer electronics, and new technological developments is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the semiconductor IP market.
The global semiconductor IP market is segmented based on design IP, IP source, application, and region. Based on design IP, the market is categorized into processor IP, interface IP, memory IP, and other IP. Processor IP is then further subdivided into microprocessor unit, microcontroller unit, and digital signal processor. Other IP is bifurcated into analog-to-digital (ADC) converters and digital-to-analog (DAC) converters. Depending on IP source, it is divided into licensing, royalty, and services. By application, it is classified into consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, aerospace, healthcare, agriculture, and others (government, hospitality, and more). Furthermore, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia?Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key players profiled in the report include ARM, Synopsys, Imagination Technologies, Cadence, Ceva, Verisillicon, eMemory Technology, Rambus, Lattice (Silicon Image), and Sonics.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This study comprises analytical depiction of the global semiconductor IP market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2024 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY DESIGN IP
Processor IP
Interface IP
Memory IP
Other IP
BY IP SOURCE
Licensing
Royalty
Servicing
BY APPLICATION
Consumer Electronics
Telecom
Automotive
Aerospace
Healthcare
Agriculture
Others
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
