Smart Glass Market 2019: Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2023

360 Research Reports offers the latest published report on “Global Smart Glass Market – Segmented By Technology (Suspended Particle Devices, Electro-Chromic Glass, Passsive Smart Glass), Applications (Construction, Transportation, Energy), and Geography – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2019 – 2023)” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Global Smart Glass Market 2019-2023 considers the past, current and future state of the industry while encapsulating modest landscape analysis, manufacturers, marketing strategies, industry effect factor analysis. An unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas has been included to help stakeholders to device and align Smart Glass market strategies according to the current and future market. All enterprise profiles of the main players and brands are shown in this research. The report presents the drivers and restrictions of the market that have been explained by SWOT analysis.

Smart Glass Market Segmentation by Major Players:

Polytronix Inc, PPG Industries, Scienstry Inc, Saint-Gobain SA, Pulp Studio Inc, Ravenbrick, Nippon, Smartglass International Ltd, Pro Display, Gentex Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd, LTI Smart Glass Inc, Citala, Asahi Glass Co. Ltd, View Inc.

Get Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13100779

Overview of Smart Glass Market Report:

The smart glass technology has evolved considerably over the last decade, leading to an increased adoption of controlled electronic appliances that can be remotely controlled from a centralized device. Consumers have recognized the value, security, and energy-efficient solutions provided by smart glasses. The ease of managing, monitoring, and controlling devices at any time, from any location, has been increasing the consumer acceptance for smart glasses. The emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT), and technologies, such as wearable devices and smartphones, has further increased the demand for smart glass solutions.

Need for Energy Conservation and Energy-efficient Solutions to Drive the Smart Glass Market

Smart glass and aesthetic-assisted living have grown to be the strongest markets in the Asia-Pacific. Smart glasses not only enhance energy conservation with smart meters, but also have the ability to convert a home into a high-tech one, connected by the Internet of Things (IoT). From using cameras to sensors ensuring the authenticity and the safety, to sometimes even assessing the person’s physical conditions as a part of the healthcare services, smart glass can bring state-of-the-art technology and services together, for a safe and convenient life. For instance, smart glass windows utilize suspended particle devices (SPD) technology, which is a thin laminate of Nano-scale particles suspended in a liquid and placed between two pieces of glass. Even the automotive and aerospace industries are considering adopting more energy saving options and energy efficient solutions. Therefore, greater end-user acceptance, coupled with rise in economic wellbeing, can be considered as the primary drivers for the growth of this market.

Transportation to Hold the Major Market Share by End User

Incremental advancements in the transportation sector have enabled the use of smart glass windows, which could be particularly helpful in reducing the energy consumption by controlling the temperatures, unlike normal glass windows. It is estimated that the energy consumption in the transportation sector will increase at an annual average rate of 1.4%, from 104 quadrillion British thermal units (Btu) in 2012 to 155 quadrillion Btu in 2040. This rate is expected to contribute to a sizable amount of carbon emissions, resulting in climate change problems. On the other hand, smart glass has the ability to control lighting systems and could be invaluable to end users, as they can arrange for fixed lighting schedules and monitor energy consumption. Electric vehicles present a long-term growing opportunity and the increase in electronics content, particularly switching glasses and vision panels, offer better opportunities. Smart glasses in automobile are expected give 98% UV protection and 40% solar reduction, thus making the vehicle cabin more comfortable. The smart glass market has been growing exponentially, with the increase of automobile sales and an expanding use of numerous applications. The prices of these glasses in the automobile industry are yet to drop during the forecast period, which might drive the growth of the global market.

North America to Hold the Major Share over the Forecast Period

In North America, there are many devices that are being used by residents, such as smart security systems, smart light bulbs, network cameras, and multi-room audio systems. Thus, there is an attractive market for smart glasses, which is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the market. Spending in the US logistics and transportation industry totaled to USD 1.48 trillion in 2015, and represented 8% of the annual gross domestic product (GDP). The growth of electric and driverless cars with advanced integrated technology might boost the overall smart glass market, in the North American automotive industry.

Inquire more or share questions if any for this Report @ https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13100779

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Understanding how the market scenario of smart glass is changing.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The security technology, service, and vertical that are expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.