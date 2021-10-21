Smart Sprinkler Controller Market 2018 Global Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Global Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2023

Report Name: “2018-2023 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Consumption Market Report”.

The Smart Sprinkler Controller report studies the key player's Profiles/Analysis, product insights, regional analysis insights, market types, and product application insights. The report provides a global analysis of Smart Sprinkler Controller Market data from 2018 to 2023.

“This report studies the Smart Sprinkler Controller market, Smart sprinklers controllers can simplify home lawn and garden care, reduce water consumption, and help farmers get the most out of their crops.Instead of fixed timers, these systems draw on data from sensors, weather forecasts and plant-care databases to determine watering needs and deliver just enough moisture at just the right time. Lower the water bill, and check up on the plants from anywhere in the world using mobile and web apps.North America is the largest consumption of Smart Sprinkler Controller, with a revenue market share nearly 50.24% in 2016.Smart Sprinkler Controller used in industry including Agriculture Use, Residential Use, Public Turf & Landscape and Others. Report data showed that 13.63% of the Smart Sprinkler Controller market demand in Agriculture Use, 40.50% in Residential Use, and 32.48% in Public Turf & Landscape in 2016.

There are two kinds of Smart Sprinkler Controller, which are Weather-Based Controllers and Sensor-Based Controllers. Weather-Based Controllers is important in the Smart Sprinkler Controller, with a production market share nearly 58.06% in 2016.

Over the next five years, projects that Smart Sprinkler Controller will register a 16.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 2470 million by 2023, from US$ 980 million in 2017.”

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

Weather-Based Controllers, Sensor-Based Controllers

Agriculture Use, Residential Use, Public Turf & Landscape, Others

