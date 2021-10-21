South Africa Extra Neutral Alcohol Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2023

Extra neutral alcohol (ENA), also known as absolute alcohol, is a food grade alcohol, which is colorless and has a neutral smell and taste. It is largely produced using grain and molasses as the raw materials. ENA plants are usually based on the principles of multi-pressure-cascading techniques, and the process control is done by digital distributed control system. Extra neutral alcohol is used in the production of potable alcohols. In addition, it finds a wide range of applications in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals industries. In the pharmaceutical industry, extra neutral alcohol is a prime carrier for a whole spectrum of medicines, and is therefore used for processing a wide range of drugs. In the flavors and fragrance industry, dilute ethanol is used to produce distilled vinegar, flavor extracts, and concentrates for soft drinks and food products.

The South Africa Extra Neutral Alcohol market size was $711 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $ 1,064 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 to 2023. The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) dominated the South Africa extra neutral alcohol market in 2017, accounting for approximately half of the total revenue.

The growth of the extra neutral alcohol market is expected to be driven by increase in consumption of alcoholic beverages during the forecast period. Improved standard of living of consumers and increase in their disposable incomes are expected to boost the demand for premium alcohols, which in turn is anticipated to fuel the growth of the extra neutral alcohol market in future. Implementation of stringent regulations on alcohol use, owing to rise in alcohol abuse in South Africa is anticipated to hamper the growth of the extra neutral alcohol industry in this region. However, the development of first- or second-generation biofuels from ethanol is projected to create new opportunities for the market players.

Key findings of the South Africa Extra Neutral Alcohol Market:

In terms of value, the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

COMESA is expected to dominate the market, registering highest CAGR of 6.3% in terms of value.

Malawi is projected to show exponential growth in demand throughout 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.7%, in terms of value.

The key players operating in the extra neutral alcohol market include Illovo Sugar (Pty) Ltd., NCP Alcohols (Pty) Ltd., USA Distillers, Agro Chemical and Food Company Limited (ACFC), Sasol Solvents, Mumias Sugar Company, Tag Solvent Products (Pty) Ltd., Swift Chemicals (Pty) Ltd., Enterprise Ethanol, and Greenpoint Alcohols (Pty) Ltd. These players have adopted the strategy of having multiple manufacturing units across various countries, thus, leading to easy distribution of extra neutral alcohol.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, North America Wood Plastic Composites Market by Type, Application and Country: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the North America wood plastic composites was valued at $736 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $1,876 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 12.4% from 2017 to 2023.

WPCs are composed of wood or wood flour, plastics, and additives. The source of the materials can be either virgin or recycled material. The demand for materials based on renewable raw materials has been on an increase in the recent years. Furthermore, increase in interest from governments about climate protection and sustainability result in the expansion of market size of natural-based materials, such as wood plastic composites (WPC).

Increase in availability of non-utilized plastic and wood wastes, demand from building & construction applications, and stringent regulations on the use of chemicals in building materials majorly boost the growth of the North America wood plastic composites market. However, surge in cost of raw materials and issues with respect to mechanical strength and/or weight hamper the market growth.

The building & construction segment accounted for more than three-fourths share of the North America market in 2016, in terms of volume, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to its improved performance and appearance characteristics. However, automotive components are expected to grow with a high rate due to rise in demand for recyclable and lightweight materials.

Based on country, the market is analyzed across U.S., Canada, and rest of North America. The U.S. generated the highest revenue in 2016, accounting for $517 million, owing to increased automotive production in the country.

Key Findings of the North America Wood Plastic Composites Market:

U.S. is expected to continue to lead the market throughout 2016 to 2023, followed by Canada.

Canada is projected to register the highest growth rate from 2017 to 2023.

The PE-based composites segment contributed approximately 70% share of the market revenue in 2016.

The building & construction segment is projected to dominate the North America wood composites market.

Automotive components segment is projected to register the highest growth rate from 2016 to 2023.

The prominent players profiled in this report include Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Inc., Axion International Inc., Certainteed Corporation., Polymera Inc., Tamko Building Products Inc., TimberTech Ltd., Trex Company Inc., Green Matters Mexico, Wellington Polymer Technology Inc., and Shantex.

