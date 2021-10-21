Sporting Goods Hobby Musical Instrument and Book Stores Global Market has a significant Growth in Future | Nike , Reebok, Adidas AG, Puma SE, Amer Sports Corporation  

The sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market consists of sales of sporting goods, hobby-reltaed products, musical instruments and books by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that purchase sporting goods, hobby-related goods, musical instruments, and books and retail them through retail stores.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report

Nike Inc, Reebok, Adidas AG, Puma SE, Amer Sports Corporation

In 2014, many e-commerce retailers started offline stores. Birchbox, an e-commerce store opened its first physical store in Soho, New York and companies like Bonobos and Warby Parker doubled the number of their brick and mortar stores in 2014. E-commerce retailers setting up offline stores are good news for brick and mortar concept because it validates the need for physical stores.

