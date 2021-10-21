Stadium Lighting Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The stadium lightings are used for illuminating outdoor or indoor playfields or arena during the night time or low-light conditions. Stadium lightings also enhance the presentation of the live performances besides creating an improved experience for the audience as well as the performers. These lights are also necessary for the proper broadcast of the sports. The lights used for this purposes are generally metal halides and light emitting diodes (LEDs), the latter being increasingly adopted due to ample of benefits such as enhanced controllability, energy saving and minimal maintenance.

The “Global Stadium Lighting Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of stadium lighting market with detailed market segmentation by components, light type, installation type, solution set-up and geography. The global stadium lighting market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on t he market status of the leading stadium lighting market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The stadium lighting market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as widespread acceptance of the LED technology due to increased life span and enhanced spectators’ experience. Additionally, a rapid increase in audience in national and international sports events is very likely to boost the growth of the stadium lighting market. However, lack of standardization and high costs of equipment may hinder the market growth. On the other hand, a growing trend of connected lighting systems and smart solutions is prevailing in the stadium lighting market.

The global stadium lighting market is segmented on the basis of components, light type, installation type and solution set-up. By component, the market is segmented as lamps & luminaires, control systems and installation services. Based on light type, the market is segmented as LED and others. On the basis of the installation type, the market is segmented as new and retrofit. The market on the basis of the solution set-up is classified as indoor and outdoor.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global stadium lighting market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The stadium lighting market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting stadium lighting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the stadium lighting market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the stadium lighting market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from stadium lighting market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for stadium lighting in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the stadium lighting market.

The report also includes the profiles of key stadium lighting companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

Eaton Corporation

General Electric Company

Hubbell Incorporated

Ideal Industries Inc.

LG Electronics

Musco Sports Lighting, LLC.

Panasonic Corporation

Signify Holding

Zumtobel Group AG

