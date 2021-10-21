Truck Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities-2016 to 2022

The combination truck simply consists of a truck tractor (as the power unit) and a semitrailer or trailer (as one or more trailing units). Thus, they are the combinations of multiple trailers on tractor trucks as compared to standard 5 axle semi-trailer-trucks with one trailer. Some of the combinations of combination vehicles are turnpike double, rocky mountain doubles, triple trailer and STAA doubles.

Combination trucks are extremely useful because they can carry an extra freight in terms of the square and cubic feet capacity as well as weight capacity. This is possible because of the extra axles it spreads out the weight across a longer area. They’re also more efficient based on Ton-mileage. These trucks have gross vehicle mass (GVM) of over 9,000 kilograms and are mainly used for load carriage, long-haulage, logistics activities, etc.

Market Dynamics

The major factors driving the combination truck market includes shale boom in many regions, increasing drilling activity across the world, increased exploration activity, quest for finding potentially untapped oil and gas reserves, increasing number of service stations, exploration from ageing reservoirs, increased urbanization and infrastructure spending.

Restraint

Some of the challenges faced by combination truck market are political issues causing market instability, increasing raw material (iron and steel) prices, poor road infrastructure resulting into frequent breakdowns, unstable crude oil prices, limited manufacturing capacity of global OEMs, huge competition, threat of substitutes – rail and growing environmental concerns.

Market Segmentation

Combination truck market is segmented on the basis of their dimensions and load capacity:

Light combination truck

Medium combination truck

Heavy combination truck

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America is expected to lead the combination truck market in the coming decade due to the ongoing shale boom in this region, boosting the market for truck usage in oil and gas industry. Europe and Asia-Pacific are growing rapidly in terms of market demand. Demand is high particularly in some countries such as China, India, United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.The fast pace of industrial development and increasing demand for consumer goods on account of rising population in India and China is boosting the production and sales of combination trucks market in the country.Regions such as South and Central America and Africa are also expected to share a decent share of market demand in the coming years.

Key Players

Baker Hughes Inc., Halliburton Co., Weatherford International Ltd, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Schlumberger Ltd, Statoil ASA, BP Plc, Tuthill Corporation, J.A.B Industrial Services, Avery Weigh-Tronix, Sierra Instruments, Inc., NLB Corp., Neo Solutions, Inc., EEC Global Operation LLC, Chandler Equipment, Inc.

Request For Free Sample @https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request

