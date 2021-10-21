New study: Automotive Tailgate Market to 2027 Insights Shared in a Detailed Report – AISIN SEIKI, DENSO CORPORATION, HELLA GmbH
An Automotive tailgate is a door or board at the back of a vehicle which moves upwards or downwards using a remote controller or sensor placed beneath the rear bumper for loading and unloading. It is commonly found in hatchbacks, SUVs, compact SUVs, sedans, crossovers, and light pickup carrier trucks. The material that the tailgate uses is metal, plastic, and other polymer material.
The Automotive Tailgate market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as demand for comfort and luxury is driving the sales of premium-segment vehicles and increased focus towards safety and hands free operations. However high cost of the system are the restraints of this market.
Key players profiled in the report include – AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., DENSO CORPORATION., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA , Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Magna International Inc., Mitsuba Corp. , OMRON Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH
The “Global Automotive Tailgate Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automotive and Transportation industry with a special focus on the global automotive tailgate market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the automotive tailgate market with detailed market segmentation by tailgate type, material, vehicle type and sale channel. The global automotive tailgate market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive tailgate market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the automotive tailgate market.
The global Automotive Tailgate Market is segmented on the basis of tailgate type, material, vehicle type and sale channel. Based on tailgate, the market is segmented as hydraulic operated, power operated and manual. Based on material the market is segmented as plastic, metal and others. On basis of vehicle type the market is segmented as passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Based on sale channel the market is segmented as OEM and aftermarket.
