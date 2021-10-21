Who Are the Leading Drivers for Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS Market? Forecast by Size, Share, Growth Segmentation till 2024

Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS Market Outlook: Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS Market report 2019 describes components like market trends, competitive landscape, market research, and applications of end-users based on different segments. The Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS market is additional segmented on the premise of types, geography, applications, and technologies. The report also contains information on technological advancements in the field of Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS to analyse the Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS market minutely and offer a better industry-leading insights.

Identify the Key competitors Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS Market:

Report helps to Determine who are the Market players, what benefits they Expects? Determine the Key strength and success factor of them. This report includes following top vendors in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%). They are:

Agfa Healthcare nv,Lexmark International inc,Novarad Corporation,Fujifilm Holdings Corporation,IBM Corporation,Dell Technologies inc,Siemens ag,Koninklijke Philips nv,General Electric,Mckesson Corporation

The global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS market has been estimated at USD 3.28 billion in 2017. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. North America accounted for the largest market share, accounting for approximately 60% of the global market share in 2017, while Europe region was estimated to register the fastest CAGR through the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Know About Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS Market Segmentation:

Based on geographical region, the report analyzed as Sales, Market Share (%) by Types & Applications, Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports Analysis, and Consumption Forecast Especially in US,Canada,Mexico,France,UK,Germany,Italy,Spain,Rest of Europe,India,China,Japan,Australia,Japan,Rest of APAC,GCC,South Africa,Rest of Middle East and Africa,Brazil,Argentina,Rest of South America

Key Reasons to Purchase:

– To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

– Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

– To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS market and its impact in the global market.

– Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

– To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market information, This Report offers customizations in step with the company’s specific desires. The subsequent customization choices are offered for the report: Regional and country-level analysis of the Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS market, by end-use, Detailed analysis and profiles of further market players. Our expert will assist with all your needs and customize the report

Points covered in the Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS Market Report:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Porters Five Forces

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Threats of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitute Product and Services

5.2.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Increasing Demand for Universalization of Medical Image Archiving

6.1.2 Increasing Demand for Storage of Non-Image Medical Data

6.1.3 Reducing Data Storage Costs

6.1.4 High Level Integration with Electronic Health Records (EHR) Industry

6.1.5 Compatibility of VNA with Older Data Archival Systems

6.2 Market Restraints

6.2.1 Availability of Long-Term Data can affect the Decisions of Service Providers

6.2.2 Long Product Life Cycle Affecting New Sales

6.2.3 Both VNA and PACS Are Not Stand Alone Products

6.3 Opportunities

6.4 Challenges

7. Market Segmentation

7.1 By Application Type

7.1.1 Imaging Modalities

7.1.2 PACS

7.1.3 VNA Software’s

7.2 By Delivery Mode

7.2.1 On-Site (Premise)

7.2.2 Hybrid

7.2.3 Cloud Hosted

7.3 By Usage Model

7.3.1 Single Department

7.3.2 Multiple Departments

7.3.3 Multiple Sites

7.4 By Player Type

7.4.1 Software Vendors

7.4.2 Infrastructure Vendors

7.5 Segmentation by Geography

7.5.1 North America

7.5.1.1 United States

7.5.1.2 Canada

7.5.1.3 Mexico

7.5.2 Europe

7.5.2.1 France

7.5.2.2 Germany

7.5.2.3 United Kingdom

7.5.2.4 Italy

7.5.2.5 Spain

7.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.5.3 Asia-Pacific

7.5.3.1 China

7.5.3.2 Japan

7.5.3.3 India

7.5.3.4 Australia & New Zealand

7.5.3.5 South Korea

7.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5.4 Middle East and Africa

7.5.4.1 GCC

7.5.4.2 South Africa

7.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

7.5.5 South America

7.5.5.1 Brazil

7.5.5.2 Argentina

7.5.5.3 Rest of South America

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers and Acquisition Analysis

8.2 Agreements, Collaborations & Partnerships

8.3 New Products Launches

9. Key Players

9.1 Agfa Healthcare NV

9.2 Lexmark International Inc

9.3 Novarad Corporation

9.4 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

9.5 IBM Corporation

9.6 Dell Technologies Inc

9.7 Siemens AG

9.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

9.9 GE Healthcare

9.10 Mckesson Corporation

9.11 Others

10. Future of The Market

Continued…

