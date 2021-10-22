Artificial Intelligence as a Service Developing Rapidly With Top Prominent Players like Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, IBM, Fujitsu, SAS Institute, SAP SE, Intel

Artificial intelligence as a service is provided by the third-party as an outsourced service. It facilitates the organizations and people for exploring various kinds of avenues for different purposes with less investment for initial installation and consists of low risk. Most smart vendors, whether professional service firms, software firms, or consultants collaborate or offer with firms which can provide a complete suite of services to support a large-scale artificial intelligence solution.

Some of the factors such as the rising adoption of AI and technological advancement for workflow optimization, the increasing number of innovative startups, and growing demand for enhancing consumer experience are propelling the growth of the artificial intelligence as a service market. Moreover, the increased application ranges and growth in demand for IoT are further expected to offer significant opportunities for artificial intelligence as a service market to grow. However, risks allied with data breaches and hacks are the major challenges that are expected to hamper the growth of artificial intelligence as a service market.

Some of the key players influencing Artificial intelligence as a service market are:

Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., DATAIKU, Salesforce.com Inc., SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, and Intel Corporation among others.

The Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the artificial intelligence as a service market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global artificial intelligence as a service market with detailed market segmentation by service, technology, industry vertical, and geography.

Segment by Service:

Professional Services and Managed Services

Segment by Technology:

Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Segment by Industry Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government and Defence, Telecommunication, Manufacturing , Healthcare & Life Science, Retail, and Others

