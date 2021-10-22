Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.42% and Forecast to 2022

Selective catalytic reduction (SCR) is an advanced active emission control technology system that converts nitrogen oxides (NOx) into nitrogen, tiny amounts of carbon dioxide, and water. The system uses diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), which is a liquid reductant agent that is injected into the exhaust stream of a diesel engine.

The analysts forecast the global automotive selective catalytic reduction (SCR) market to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive selective catalytic reduction (SCR) market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the penetration and market estimates of the OEM-fitted SCR system.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

– Americas

– APAC

– EMEA

The report, Global Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Key vendors

– Faurecia

– KATCON GLOBAL

– Kautex

– Plastic Omnium

Market driver

– Increased penetration of diesel engines in commercial vehicles

Market challenge

– Alternate exhaust after treatment technologies

Market trend

– Implementation of advanced Euro emission standards in emerging countries

Key questions answered in this report

– What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

– What are the key market trends?

– What is driving this market?

– What are the challenges to market growth?

– Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

– Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

– Market ecosystem

– Market characteristics

– Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

– Market definition

– Market sizing 2017

– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

– Bargaining power of buyers

– Bargaining power of suppliers

– Threat of new entrants

– Threat of substitutes

– Threat of rivalry

– Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE

– Segmentation by vehicle type

– Comparison by vehicle type

– Passenger vehicles – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

– Commercial vehicles – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

– Market opportunity by vehicle type

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

– Geographical segmentation

– Regional comparison

– Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

– EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

– APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

– Key leading countries

– Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

– Market drivers

– Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

– Implementation of advanced Euro emission standards in emerging countries

– Cummins 2017 Single Module aftertreatment system

– Rising demand for fuel-efficient engines amid increasing stringent fuel economy standards

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

– Overview

– Landscape disruption

– Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

– Vendors covered

– Vendor classification

– Market positioning of vendors

– Faurecia

– KATCON GLOBAL

– Kautex

– Plastic Omnium

– Tenneco

..…..Continued