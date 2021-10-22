Baby Feeding Bottles Industry 2019-2025: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Philips AVENT, Artsana, Novatex, Linyi Shansong Biological and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Baby Feeding Bottles Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Baby Feeding Bottles Market



Unlike the maternal and child fast food products, such as milk powder and diapers, the bottle belongs to the durable goods industry. The global Baby Feeding Bottles market is valued at 2150 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3120 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025.

Famous brands have almost monopolized the bottle market, accounting for more than 70% of the market. And this is represented by three brands: nuk, pigeons and Xinyiyi.

Bottles are a feeding product that is in direct contact with the oral cavity and is used very frequently, making performance a top priority for consumers. Through the survey, we found that consumers no longer pay attention to the brand and price of the bottle. Performance factors surpassed materials and brands, and successfully occupied the top spot with a 38% ratio. Conversely, consumers are not too sensitive to price.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

In the choice of bottle material, more mothers are more biased towards glass. Although fragile, it is more durable and safer than other plastic bottles. And when disinfecting, the glass bottle will not produce harmful substances, and it is safer to use. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Baby Feeding Bottles market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Baby Feeding Bottles in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Baby Feeding Bottles in these regions. This research report categorizes the global Baby Feeding Bottles market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Baby Feeding Bottles market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market size by Product

Plastic

Stainless Steel

Silicone

Glass



Market size by End User

Hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Specialty stores

Pharmacy & drug stores

Online retailing

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Baby Feeding Bottles market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Baby Feeding Bottles market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Baby Feeding Bottles companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Baby Feeding Bottles submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.



