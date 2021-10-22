Biotin Market 2019: Global Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis and Global Industry Forecast To 2024
Top most List manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by business Leaders Leading Players of Biotin Market Are: Zhejiang Medicine,SDM,Hegno,Shanghai Acebright,NUH,Anhui Tiger Biotech,Kexing Biochem,DSM,. And More……
market for Biotin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.2% over the next five years, will reach 590 million US$ in 2024, from 220 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
Biotin is a water-soluble B-vitamin, also called vitamin B7 and formerly known as vitamin H or coenzyme R. It is composed of a ureido ring fused with a tetrahydrothiophene ring. A valeric acid substituent is attached to one of the carbon atoms of the tetrahydrothiophene ring. Biotin is a coenzyme for carboxylase enzymes, involved in the synthesis of fatty acids, isoleucine, and valine, and in gluconeogenesis.,
- There are 1%, 2% and original pure (>98%). 1% and 2% Biotin are used in Animal Feed and food, while sometimes for feed, and original pure for Pharma & Cosmetics. Animal Feed is the largest application of Biotin, which takes market share of 78.92% in 2016 in terms of sales volume. Biotin is also widely used in Pharma & Cosmetics market, with a market share of 15.08%., Zhejiang Medicine Company is the largest supplier of Biotin in the worldwide, with market share of 27.63% in 2016. The market concentration of Biotin is quite high, with the top 8 suppliers take more than 98% of market. The additive ratio of Biotin is low in downstream market, which means the manufacturers have bargaining rights over downstream users., The worldwide market for Biotin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.2% over the next five years, will reach 590 million US$ in 2024, from 220 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.This report focuses on the Biotin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.,
- North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
