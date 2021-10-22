Blade Server in India 2019 Market Segmentation,Application,Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2024

Server Installations helps the enterprises to overcome the barriers such as poor efficiency, high operating costs, data security and high energy consumption. There has been an increasing demand for blade servers over the years as it allows more processing power in less rack space, simplifying cabling and reducing power consumption. Overall server market in India expected to grow significantly in the future, largely driven by the sectors such as BFSI, ITES and IT. In addition to that, the demand for big data and cloud computing is boosting the overall server market in India mainly driven by blade servers as many enterprises and SMB’s showing much interest as they effectively address the increasing real time data transaction requirements. Some of the leading players of the industry are Dell, IBM, Cisco, HP and etc. The report provides unique insights into and in-depth analysis of Indian Blade server market trends, drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities in India. It also contains analysis and forecasted revenues, competitive landscape, company profiles and industry structure.

The blade server market in India is a potential market for vendors due to the increasing demand for blade servers largely driven by the adoption x86 servers by SME’s and enterprises. The x86 servers has a major share of around XX% to the overall Indian blade server market for the year 2015. It is forecast to grow at a CAGR of XX% from 2015 to 2020. There has been significant demand for the blade servers over the years and this demand is expected to continue in the forecast period too. Especially, the enterprises are showing much interest towards blade servers as it allows more processing power in less rack space, reducing power consumption and simplifying cabling.

Moreover, the technologies such as big data and cloud computing are boosting the blade server market in India. In terms of segments, the tier 4 data centers dominate with major share followed by tier 3, tier 2 and tier 1 data centers. The blade server penetration in tier 4 data centers is forecast to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2015 to 2020. In terms of penetration by end users, enterprises segment estimated to contribute major share, growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2015 to 2020. Whereas, the market growth of blade servers from SMEs is negligible compared to the growth rate of enterprises. This is mainly due to the high investment.

Report Scope

The report covers the overall blade server market in India by types, by service, by end user and by data center types. The report includes information about the PEST analysis on blade server market in India and technology roadmap of server market. We have covered information about the parent market, total addressable market (TAM) and segmented addressable market (SAM). It includes information about the major key players in India as well as global players in blade server market. It also includes segment break-up by data center types, by end-users, by products and by service. The report specifies some of the major drivers in blade server market, restraints and growth opportunities in Indian blade server market. The report also talks about the financial strength of key vendors in this space, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, products/services by overall industry, products/services by market and competitive analysis. The report includes market size information of blade servers during the period 2015 to 2020.

