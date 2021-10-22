Global Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market In-Depth Analysis of Top Players like Magna, Röchling, SRG Global will reach CAGR of 2.03% in 2023.

Global Automotive Active Grille Shutters Market report focuses on market volume and value at a global level, regional level, company level professional and in-depth analysis of key business trends. From a global perspective, this report represents an overall Automotive Active Grille Shutters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect in Automotives sector. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

Active grille shutters use an automatic open and shut technology to reduce the drag in vehicles, which results in higher fuel efficiency and lower emissions. The grille shutter vents are automatically closed when excess air is not required by the engine, which provides a great highway performance. In colder climatic conditions, the grille is kept shut to maintain an optimal engine temperature. The automotive active grille shutter is currently in the introduction stage and is limited to mid-segment passenger cars, luxury segment passenger cars, and pickup trucks in some regions.

Industry analysts forecast the global automotive active grille shutter Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.03% during the period 2018-2023.



Market driver

Higher fuel efficiency and lower emissions

Market challenge

Increasing manufacturing cost due to dynamism in regulatory environment

Market trend

Increasing demand for shape memory alloys

Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market top manufacturers namely Magna, Röchling, SRG Global, Valeo, Brose, Johnson Electric, Mirror Controls international, and Sonceboz are analyzed for the Product portfolio, Segment focus, Geographic focus, Business segments Organizational developments, and Strength-weakness analysis.

Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market report considers main product types and market is analyzed for the Market size, Market opportunity for these types. Also, past, current and anticipated market situations and growth rate are provided.

The CAGR of each segment in the Automotive Active Grille Shutter market along with global market (as a whole) is explained with great ease. Also, global and regional Automotive Active Grille Shutter market supply chain analysis provides vital info about producers, distributors and key end-users in the market. It also explains import-export situations, affecting factors etc. to fully and deeply reveal market situations.

