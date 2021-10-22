Global E-Waste Management Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2023

Global E-waste management market is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to a rise in the adoption of the electronic device and the strict regulatory policies imposed by the government towards the eco-friendly environment globally. E-waste management is an approach used for controlling the effects of electronic wastes generated from different sources, by applying different handling strategies. E-wastes are generally unwanted and broken electronic equipment which are discarded by their original users. E-wastes are considered the most hazardous waste due to their serious effects on health and the environment. These hazardous effects are the major motivators which are increasing the health concerns among people and towards their surroundings, which is affecting the market growth in a positive manner.

Though, high costs of e-waste management techniques and less availability of waste collection centers hinder the market growth. However, the government initiatives towards limited waste collection centers and significant funding for e-waste recycling are expected to boost the market in the forecast period. More number of e-waste management skill training programs in the future days can decrease the scarcity of skilled labors. Electronic devices companies such as Panasonic and Fuji Xerox have started taking initiatives by considering the consequences of electronic wastes. They have introduced programs by initiating strategic alliances with several recycling firms to organize large take-back programs with the purpose of managing and recycling their e-waste.

E-waste management market can be segmented on the basis of technique, processed material, and source. Based on the technique, the market is further diversified as pyrolysis, incineration, landfills, and recycle and reuse. Further, the market on the basis of processed material can be sub-divided into plastics, metals, glass, and others such as rubber, wood, and ceramics. Moreover, on the basis of source, the market is analyzed as household applications, IT and telecommunication, and consumer electronics.

Geographically, the market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific is considered to hold a significant share in the global market due to the increasing use of consumer electronics in the region. Moreover, major economies such as the US and Canada export their e-waste to Asian countries which in turn drive the growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Furthermore, Rest of the World market is expected to have a considerable growth rate.

Some of the key players contributing significantly in the growth of e-waste management market include Sims Metal Management Ltd, Electronic Recyclers International, Inc., MBA Polymers, Inc, Vinton Batteries, Umicore S.A., Tetronics International Ltd., Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd., Aurubis AG, Johnson Controls International PLC, LifeSpan International Inc., Call2Recycle Inc., and many others. The companies in the market are constantly focusing on R&D, product launch, partnerships, merger & acquisitions, innovation, and technological advancement.

The market study of the e-waste management market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

The report is intended to e-waste management system manufacturers, government organization, for overall market analysis, and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

