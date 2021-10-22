Global Healthcare Payer BPO Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Global Healthcare Payer BPO Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Description:

To handle high volume claim records, patient records, and to ensure quick turnaround time, the payer companies need to invest resources in technology, infrastructure, and in acquiring skilled talent pool, leading to very high operational costs

Key drivers attributing to the growth of the market include increasing global geriatric population, regulatory changes, rising healthcare costs, and the need to improve payer’s operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

In 2018, the global Healthcare Payer BPO market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Payer BPO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Payer BPO development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cognizant

Xerox

Accenture

Hinduja Global Solutions

Exlservice

HPE

HCL Technologies

Genpact

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Claims Processing Services

Member Services

HR Services

Finance And Accounts

Market segment by Application, split into

Large hospitals

Middle hospitals

Pharmacy

Insurance companies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Healthcare Payer BPO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare Payer BPO development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Payer BPO are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

Continued…………………….

