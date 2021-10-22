Global Hexandiol Market: Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025
This report looks into the overall Hexandiol market measure (esteem, limit, creation and utilization) in key districts like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and different areas.
This investigation orders the worldwide Hexandiol breakdown information by producers, district, type and application, additionally examines the market status, piece of the overall industry, development rate, future patterns, showcase drivers, openings and difficulties, dangers and section boundaries, deals channels, merchants and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Request Free Sample Report at: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4164512-global-hexandiol-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
1,6-Hexanediol (HOCH2(CH2)4CH2OH) is a colorless crystalline solid that melts at 42 °C and boils at 250 °C. It is soluble in water and is hygroscopic.
The chemical industry is an extremely vital component of the developing global economy and is the backbone of the agricultural and industrial development of many countries. By providing raw materials for a wide range of industries such as paint, textile, paper, pharmaceutical, soap, detergent, and agrochemical, the industry has grown tremendously. This has led to the establishment of the position of the chemical industry as an essential part of contemporary life and can be found contributing to the development of human society in almost all domains.
https://marketersmedia.com/global-hexandiol-market-revenue-opportunity-segment-and-key-trends-2019-2025/525169
The consumption of chemicals is rising at an increased pace globally, indicating that potential demand is yet to be accomplished. The primary raw materials used for the manufacture of the chemicals typically are natural gas, toluene, benzene, xylene, ethylene, propylene, phosphorus, common salt, sulphur, to name a few. The production in the industry is carried out on the basis of exploitation of chemical processes such as chemical reactions and refining approaches to convert raw materials into different products as per the required application. These products range in the chemical sector encompasses benzene, petrochemicals, agrochemicals, ceramics, polymers and rubber, oleochemicals, fragrances, explosives, and flavors.
View Detailed Report at : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4164512-global-hexandiol-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Basf S.E.
Fushun Tianfu Chemicals Co. Ltd.
Lanxess
Lishui Nanming
Perstorp AB
UBE Industries
Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co., Ltd.
Zhongrong Technology Corporation Ltd
Hexandiol Breakdown Data by Type
1,2-Hexanediol
1,6-Hexanediol
Hexandiol Breakdown Data by Application
Polyurethanes
Coatings
Acrylates
Adhesives
Polyester Resins
Plasticizers
Others
Hexandiol Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Hexandiol Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information or any query mail at [email protected]
Contact Info:
Name: NORAH TRENT
Email: Send Email
Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com