Global Lager Market 2019 Industry Growth with CAGR in Forecast to 2025

Lager is a type of beer conditioned at low temperatures. The term “lager” may also be used as a verb to describe the cold-conditioning process that marks the style. There are dozens of beer styles which fit in the lager type, broadly categorized by the depth of color, being (from lightest to darkest) pale, golden, amber, or dark. Pale lager is the most widely consumed and commercially available style of beer.

Lager beer uses a process of cool fermentation, followed by maturation in cold storage. The German word “Lager” means storeroom or warehouse. The yeast generally used with lager brewing is Saccharomyces pastorianus. It is a close relative of the Saccharomyces cerevisiae yeast used for warm fermented ales.

The global Lager market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Lager market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AB InBev

Heineken

SAB Miller

Carlsberg

Asahi Group

Beck’s Brewery

Birra Menabrea

Bitburger Braugruppe

Budweiser Budvar Brewery

Cesu Alus

Chinese Resource Enterprise

D.G. Yuengling and Son

Diageo

Forst

Grupo Modelo

Kirin Holdings

Krombacher

Molson Coors

New Belgium Brewing

Oettinger Brewery Group

Pivovarna LaÅ¡ko

Radeberger Brewery

Radeberger Gruppe

Royal Unibrew

San Miguel Brewery

Sierra Nevada Brewing

Å vyturys

The Boston Beer

The Gambrinus

Tsingtao Brewery

Market size by Product

Standard lager

Premium lager

Market size by End User

Blue-collar worker

White-collar worker

Blue-collar worker

White-collar worker

Retired and Unemployed Individual

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Lager status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast. To present the key Lager manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development. To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications. To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Lager :

History Year: 2014 – 2018 Base Year: 2018 Estimated Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Lager market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

