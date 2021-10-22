Global Textile Pigments Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
The global Textile Pigments market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Textile Pigments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Textile Pigments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Archroma
Huntsman
Kiri Industries
Nippon Kayaku
Kyung-In
Colourtex
Jay Chemicals
Everlight Chemical
BEZEMA
Bodal Chemical
Sumitomo
Eksoy
Aarti Industries Ltd
Osaka Godo
Setas
Atul
Anand International
LonSen
Runtu
Jihua Group
Transfar
Hubei Chuyuan
Tianjin Hongfa
YaBuLai Dyestuff
Yabang
Linfen Dyeing
Dalian Dyestuffs
Zhongdan
ANOKY
Tianjin Dek Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Disperse
Reactive
Sulfur
VAT
Acid
Others
Segment by Application
Polyester Fibers, Cellulose Acetate Fibers, etc.
Cotton Textiles
Wool, Silk, Polyurethane Fibers
Table Of Contents:
1 Textile Pigments Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Textile Pigments
1.2 Textile Pigments Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Textile Pigments Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Disperse
1.2.3 Reactive
1.2.4 Sulfur
1.2.5 VAT
1.2.6 Acid
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Textile Pigments Segment by Application
1.3.1 Textile Pigments Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Polyester Fibers, Cellulose Acetate Fibers, etc.
1.3.3 Cotton Textiles
1.3.4 Wool, Silk, Polyurethane Fibers
1.3 Global Textile Pigments Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Textile Pigments Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Textile Pigments Market Size
1.4.1 Global Textile Pigments Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Textile Pigments Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Textile Pigments Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Textile Pigments Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Textile Pigments Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Textile Pigments Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Textile Pigments Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Textile Pigments Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Textile Pigments Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Textile Pigments Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Textile Pigments Business
7.1 Archroma
7.1.1 Archroma Textile Pigments Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Textile Pigments Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Archroma Textile Pigments Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Huntsman
7.2.1 Huntsman Textile Pigments Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Textile Pigments Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Huntsman Textile Pigments Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Kiri Industries
7.3.1 Kiri Industries Textile Pigments Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Textile Pigments Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Kiri Industries Textile Pigments Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Nippon Kayaku
7.4.1 Nippon Kayaku Textile Pigments Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Textile Pigments Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Nippon Kayaku Textile Pigments Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Kyung-In
7.5.1 Kyung-In Textile Pigments Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Textile Pigments Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Kyung-In Textile Pigments Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued…….
