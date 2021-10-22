Global Water Soluble Polymer market value, Developments, Key trends & forecast till 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Water Soluble Polymer Market, by Type (Polyacrylamide & Copolymers, Guar Gum & Derivatives, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Casein, Gelatin, Polyacrylic Acid & Copolymers, and Others) and Application (Water Treatment, Detergents & Household Products, Paper Making, Petroleum, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Water Soluble Polymer Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global water soluble polymer market accounted for a revenue of $33,096.8 million in 2017 and is anticipated to generate $52,737.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2018 to 2025. Water soluble polymers are a large class of polymers that are included in the specialty chemicals category. These are extensively used in numerous applications from water treatment to paper making processes. These are basically organic compounds that dissolve, scatter, and swell in water and thus, enhance the physical properties of aqueous systems. These are largely used as a thickening agent, lubricant, oil recovery agent, super absorbent, suspending agent, binder, and others. Furthermore, the use of water soluble polymer in the food & beverage industry and pharmaceutical industry has experienced significant growth in the last decade.

The growth of the global water soluble polymer market is driven by increase in demand for water soluble polymers in water treatment in developing countries, such as China, India, and Brazil. Furthermore, rise in demand for water soluble polymer in enhanced oil recovery is expected to boost the water soluble polymer market. However, high cost associated with the production of water soluble polymer and increase in prices of raw materials, are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Economic development is expected to play a major role in the market, as water treatment plants have become a necessity in cities. Use of pharmaceutical products and processed food & beverages is expected to increase in the developing nations, thereby creating numerous growth opportunities for the market.

The global water soluble polymer market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, it is categorized into polyacrylamide & copolymers, guar gum & derivatives, polyvinyl alcohol, casein, gelatin, polyacrylic acid & copolymers, and others. By application, the market is divided into water treatment, detergents & household products, paper making, petroleum, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in this report are The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Ashland, SNF Group, Kemira, J.M. Huber Corporation, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Barzaghi Srl, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, and Gelita AG.

Water Soluble Polymer Key Market Segments:

By Type

– Polyacrylamide & Copolymers

– Guar Gum & Derivatives

– Polyvinyl Alcohol

– Casein

– Gelatin

– Polyacrylic Acid & Copolymers

– Others

By Application

– Water Treatment

– Detergents & Household Products

– Paper Making

– Petroleum

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Russia

– Norway

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

Chapter: 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.2.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools and models

Chapter: 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.1.1. CXO perspective

Chapter: 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Thereat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitutes

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in demand for water soluble polymer in water treatment

3.4.1.2. Increase in demand for water soluble polymer in enhanced oil recovery

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Constantly increasing price of water soluble polymers

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Increasing demand for water soluble polymer from emerging economies in Asia-Pacific regions

3.5. Top player positioning, 2017

Chapter: 4: GLOBAL WATER SOLUBLE POLYMERS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Polyacrylamide & Copolymers

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Guar Gum & Derivatives

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. Polyvinyl Alcohol

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.5. Casein

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.6. Gelatin

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast

4.7. Polyacrylic Acid & Copolymers

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast

4.8. Others

4.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.8.2. Market size and forecast

Chapter: 5: GLOBAL WATER SOLUBLE POLYMERS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Water Treatment

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. Detergents & Household Products

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.4. Paper Making

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.5. Petroleum

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast

Chapter: 6: WATER SOLUBLE POLYMERS MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.5. U.S.

6.2.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.6. Canada

6.2.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.7. Mexico

6.2.7.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3.5. UK

6.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.6. Germany

6.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.7. France

6.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.8. Russia

6.3.8.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.8.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.9. Norway

6.3.9.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.9.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.10. Rest of Europe

6.3.10.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.10.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4. Asia -Pacific

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.4.5. China

6.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.6. India

6.4.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.7. Japan

6.4.7.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.8. South Korea

6.4.8.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.8.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.9. Australia

6.4.9.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.9.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.10. Rest of Europe

6.4.10.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.10.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.5.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.5.5. Brazil

6.5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.5.6. Argentina

6.5.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.5.7. Saudi Arabia

6.5.7.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.5.8. South Africa

6.5.8.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.5.8.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.5.9. Rest of LAMEA

6.5.9.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.5.9.2. Market size and forecast, by application

Chapter: 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. The Dow Chemical Company

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Company snapshot

7.1.3. Operating business segments

7.1.4. Product portfolio

7.1.5. Business performance

7.2. BASF SE

7.2.1. Company overview

Continue….

