Improvised Report on Geospatial Analytics Market by 2019-2025 Profiling Top Players like Trimble Navigation, General Electric (GE), MDA Corporation, Bentley Systems, ESRI, RMSI, Hexagon AB, Fugro N.V, Harris Corporation

In past decade, the trends in navigation technology have reached new heights. Traditionally people had limited access to navigation technologies in daily life, however the trends have taken new shape and today smartphones, tablets, wearable’s etc. allow application of navigation. Individuals are enabled to share location, time and events data through cloud. In recent years the amount of data being exchanged is growing year on year. Organizations are using these data to further understand the interests and preferences of the consumers to offer more specified services.

Geospatial analytics use this data and interpret used to build maps, graphs, and statistics which are further used by organization to understand the pattern of activities. Technologies such as mobile devices, location sensors, social media, and other platforms allow organization to collect the information or data. Geospatial analytics offer solutions to organizations which help in anticipating and to formulate strategies for predicted changes in reference to dynamic spatial conditions or location based events.

Top Key Players- Trimble Navigation Ltd., General Electric (GE), MDA Corporation, Bentley Systems, Inc., ESRI, RMSI, Hexagon AB, Fugro N.V., and Harris Corporation among others.

According to CISCO`s report, in 2008 the number of connected devices crossed number people on the earth and it is also estimated by 2020 the number of connected devices will reach 50 billion. Fast growing trends in mobile devices and internet of everything will drive the geospatial analytics market positively in near future. Some of the key concerns of developing economies would include poor connectivity and as the data is collected in real-time congestion of connected devices in low bandwidth internet which may lead to false location results and analysis may fail to produce desired results.

The global geospatial analytics market is broadly classified into segments such as type, technology, application, end-users and geography. Key types of geospatial analytics include surface analytics, network analytics, geo-visualization and others. Technologies used in this market are further segmented as Remote Sensing, Global Positioning System (GPS), Geographical Information System (GIS), and Others.

The application segment is further sub-segmented into Surveying, Disaster Risk Reduction Management, Climate Change Adaptation, , Medicine and Public Safety and Others. The global geospatial analytics market is also divided by geography and include regions such as North America, Europe, APAC, South America (SAM) and Middle East Africa (MEA).

North America being one of the leading hub for technologies, companies in this region are more focused on offering solution and services which are more inclined or associated to analytics and cloud computing next big thing which will drive the market of geospatial analytics market. While North America being one of the leading markets, APAC is the fasted growing market for analytics APAC is one of the key regions which include growing economies such as China, Japan, India, etc. hence this region is considered to be fastest growing and is estimated to gain major share of the market in near future.

Reasons to Buy the Report

• The report helps the market leaders and new entrants in the Geospatial analytics market in the following ways:

• The report segments the market into various subsegments; hence, it covers the market comprehensively. The report provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments.

• The report helps understand the overall growth of the market. It provides information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

• The report helps better understand competitors and gain more insights to strengthen organizations’ position in the market. In addition to this, the report presents the positioning of the key players based on their product offerings and business strategies.

