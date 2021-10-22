IPaaS 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is a set of automated tools for connecting software applications that are deployed in different environments. iPaaS is often used by large business-to-business (B2B) enterprises that need to integrate on-premises applications and data with cloud applications and data.

IPaaS vendors supply the server and data infrastructures, as well as middleware and other software tools for building, testing, deploying and managing software applications in the cloud. Most iPaaS offerings include maps and transformations to speed up the development of integration flows as well as prebuilt connectors and business rules for defining interactions. Often, iPaaS services are shared in a multi-tenant setup.

