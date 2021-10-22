Laos Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market 2019 Upcoming Trends, Challenges and Industry Key Players – Lao Telecom, Thaicom, ETL, Unitel, Lao Asia Telecom, Star Telecom, Viettel & Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com “Laos – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

Scope of the Report:

The Laos telecoms market finally gains some momentum

The telecom sector in Laos still has numerous issues to address. For a number of years, the rate of regulatory reform has been well behind wider industry development. However, Laos has started to make significant progress in strengthening of its telecommunications infrastructure. As a result, it attracted more foreign investment into the sector.

The Laos economy continues to perform well. In the last decade there certainly has been a noticeable shift in the economic and social outlook for Laos. Most importantly, a significant number of hydro-electric power projects and mining ventures have become a reality, with even more possible projects in the pipeline.

The provision of fixed internet services has been slow, this being a major concern in terms of the overall social and economic development of the country.

Fixed broadband penetration in Laos remains limited in scale and nature and extremely low mainly due to a limited number of fixed lines as well as the dominance of the mobile platform. Over the next five years to 2023 growth is expected to continue but overall market penetration will remain extremely low.

The country’s mobile sector has been going through a difficult period. Whilst subscriber growth had picked up to some extent after the market had gone backwards for a while, the mobile operators are now operating in an environment where the regulator is keeping a tight hold on pricing and open competition is in effect discouraged.

In contrast there has been the rapid expansion of mobile broadband internet services on the back of the large-scale launch of 4G services by the mobile operators. Laos has seen a strong increase in mobile broadband penetration over the past five years, however the mobile broadband market is still at an early stage of development and penetration remains relatively low compared to other Asian nations. Strong growth is predicted over the next five years to 2023.

Key developments:

Fixed broadband penetration in Laos remains limited in scale and nature

After peaking in 2011 mobile subscriber penetration in Laos declined, since then there had been some recovery.

Low to moderate mobile subscriber growth is predicted over the next five years to 2023.

There has been the rapid expansion of mobile broadband internet services on the back of the large-scale launch of 4G services.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Lao Telecom (LTC), Thaicom, ETL, Unitel, Lao Asia Telecom, Star Telecom, Viettel, Beeline, Millicom, Vimpelcom, Planet Online, Sky Telecom, China-APMT.

