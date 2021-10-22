Latest Updated Report on Sports Analytics Market 2019-2025| by Major Companies: SAP SE, Tableau Software, Oracle Corporation, SAS, IBM, STATS, SPORTVISION, Advanced Motion Measurement, Synergy Sports Technology

As Big Data technologies and analytics solutions provides actionable insights to the users, which are critical for their businesses, it has experienced a good adoption rate in almost every industry vertical. Sports as a vertical has also started embracing analytics for delivering better performances and outcomes. High volume of various types off-field and on-field data generated by various types of sports organizations such as athletes fitness and health data, team related data, public forum, social media and fans data is providing high potential for embracing sports analytics solutions.

The global Sports Analytics market is also presented to the readers as a holistic snapshot of the competitive landscape within the given forecast period. It presents a comparative detailed analysis of the all regional and player segments, offering readers a better knowledge of where areas in which they can place their existing resources and gauging the priority of a particular region in order to boost their standing in the global Sports Analytics market.

Key Benefits-

 To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Sports Analytics Market

 To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Top Companies profiled in this report includes, SAP SE, Tableau Software, Oracle Corporation, SAS, International Business Machines Corporation, STATS LLC, SPORTVISION, Advanced Motion Measurement Inc., Synergy Sports Technology, SportSource Analytics, NBAstuffer, Sportingmindz Technology Pvt. Ltd. and Experfy among others.

Sports analytics solution provides sports persons, coaches, management officials and players with required and critical insights, which will help them to improve their performances, game strategy, skills. Efficient sports analytics helps Athletes and sports organization to gain competitive edge that help them to formulate efficient game strategy, planning and improve decision making. The acceptance of cloud based sports analytics solutions and services among various types of sports organizations are expected to increase in near future as it provides organization analytical capability without spending much on IT infrastructure and technical staffs.

Increasing demands of real time data according to fan preferences and data for analysis to gain competitive advantages are some of the factors that are driving the sports analytics market. Low awareness of the usage of analytics in sports and high budget constraints are few of the factors that will hinder the growth of sports analytics market, however high growth of on-field and off-field data and growing demands for predictive insights is expected to provide high growth opportunities for various sports analytics solutions and service providers.

The sports analytics market is segmented on the basis of type into solution and services. Further, on the basis of application the global sports analytics market is segmented into team management, video analysis, data interpretation and analysis, health assessment, team management and others. The sports analytics market is also divided on the basis of deployment model i.e. On-premise and cloud. The global sports analytics market is also bifurcated on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Sports Analytics Market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Sports Analytics Market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Sports Analytics Market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

