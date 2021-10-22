Liquid Chromatography Instruments 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 7.2 % and Forecast to 2027

The global liquid chromatography instruments market was valued at $ 5,052.5 million in 2016 and expected to reach $ 11,194.4 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5 % during the forecast period. The major factors responsible for the growth of global liquid chromatography instruments market are technological advancement in chromatography instruments, increased automation, increasing demand in pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, and also in drug discovery and screening of disorders. The growth barriers are high cost of instruments, limited availability of these products in some regions, stringent and changing government policies and regulations among others.

The market is majorly categorized on the basis of techniques which is further segmented into high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra high pressure liquid chromatography (UHPLC), low pressure liquid chromatography (LPLC), fast protein liquid chromatography (FPLC) and others (affinity, chiral etc.). On the basis of type, the market is segmented into instruments, consumable and services.

Globally, North America holds the largest market share of global liquid chromatography instruments market, registering 57.20 % in 2016.

The scope of global liquid chromatography instruments market study includes the market value, market size and a detailed analysis of vendor products and strategies.

Key Players

The leading players of the global liquid chromatography instruments market are Agilent Technology, Bruker, PerkinElmer, Phenomenex, Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corporation and others.