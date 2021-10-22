Mobile Satellite Services Market – Emerging Trends & Global Industry Forecast to 2025

The Mobile satellite services market research study is a detailed document that presents a gist of the global industry space in terms of numerous parameters. Some of these falls along the likes of the industry insights, growth drivers, industry segmentation, and trends worldwide. Also included in the research report is information pertaining to the companies partaking in the Mobile satellite services market share and the information pertaining to the regulatory norms that impact the commercialization landscape of this vertical.

Another factor that has fueled the mobile satellite services market growth includes the rapid adoption of mobile satellite and cellular services in emergency and disaster situations. As the deployment of wireless communications is one of the first priorities in emergency response, satellite communication systems are the only communications infrastructure that is not susceptible to damage from disasters. Also, MSS are also used in many countries to provide seismic data to government agencies to enable early warnings before the occurrence of disasters.

North America is projected to dominate the mobile satellite services market size due to the advanced technological infrastructure and the improved network connectivity. The government agencies have also taken significant efforts to introduce new satellite and navigation systems, which have further triggered the growth of the satcom industry. For instance, in June 2018, the U.S. Air Force awarded a contract of USD 130 million to SpaceX for the launch of Air Force Space Command Satellite (AFSPC)-52 satellites in the late FY2020.

Some of the leading players in the mobile satellite services market are Globalstar, Singtel, Iridium Communications, EchoStar, Telstra, Inmarsat plc, ORBCOMM, ViaSat, and INTELSAT. The leading players are focusing on strategic agreements to cater to the needs of their business customers. For instance, in January 2017, Inmarsat plc through its distribution partner Global Beam Telecom entered into a multi-year agreement with Tecbuy and Virgin Megastores in the UAE to sell the company’s GSPS IsatPhone Satellite phones and IsatHub terminals to customers in the UAE.

An inherent collection of pivotal deliverables, the Mobile satellite services market study strives to educate stakeholders and prominent investors about the plausible scenario that this industry may be defined by in the ensuing years. Comprising significant details subject to the industry impact forces, Mobile satellite services market report also presents a SWOT analysis, Porter’s analysis, and a gist on the industry pitfalls and challenges.

